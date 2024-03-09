 Skip to main content
2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Mar 09, 2024 at 10:11 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
2024-FreeAgentTracker-henry-16x9

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

Restricted Free Agents: Terez Hall (RFA), Christian Elliss (ERFA), Tre Nixon (ERFA).

Unrestricted Free Agents: J.C. Jackson, Trent Brown, Kendrick Bourne, Mike Gesicki, Adrian Phillips (released in February), Jalen Mills, Ezekiel Elliott, Lawrence Guy (released in February), Myles Bryant, Cody Davis, Mack Wilson, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Pharaoh Brown, Jalen Reagor, Terez Hall, Michael Onwenu.

Transition Tag: Kyle Dugger

ARRIVALS

OT Chukwuma Okorafor - Reportedly Signed | Analysis

Analysis: Okorafor should be viewed as a high-end swing tackle or a low-end starter at right tackle. New England only has Conor McDermott, Vederian Lowe, Andrew Stueber, and Calvin Anderson under contract at offensive tackle. Okorafor is an upgrade over that group, with more experience and better physical traits to start games if necessary.

RETURNING

TE Hunter Henry - Reported Re-Signed by NFL Network | Full Report | Bio

Analysis: According to the NFL Network, the Patriots signed Henry to a three-year deal on Friday before Free Agency opens. It's a no-brainer move, as the tight end market was fairly sparse and Henry has been outstanding both on and off the field in his three years with the team.

CB Alex Austin - Reported Re-Signed | Bio

Analysis: Austin was claimed off waivers in November 2023 and went on to appear in five games with the Patriots, picking up an interception against the Bills in Week 17, the team that had drafted him in the seventh round before cutting him at the end of training camp. Austin provides valuable depth at cornerback after making strides on defense during his brief time in New England. Still just 22, Austin could be a dark horse to contribute this season.

OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. - Reported Re-Signed | Bio

Analysis: Wheatley has yet to make his NFL game debut but is an athletic tackle who provides good depth at a major position of need this offseason. If he can make strides in his development it would be a major bonus for the Patriots, who don't currently have an established left tackle on the roster.

DEPARTURES

To be announced.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

