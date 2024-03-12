Report: Patriots Reunite with QB Jacoby Brissett

The Patriots have a reunion on their hands in more ways than one by signing free-agent quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal with a base value of $8 million, according to reports.
Brissett, of course, was a third-round draft choice by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft, forming the "wolfpack" with legendary quarterback Tom Brady and backup Jimmy Garoppolo. With the future Hall of Famer at the top of his game, New England traded Brissett and Garoppolo with Brady still winning championships. Brissett was dealt by the Pats after making two starts as a rookie, notching a Thursday night win over the Texans during the 2016 season.
After spending his rookie season with the Patriots, Brissett spent four seasons with the Colts, then one season each with the Dolphins, Browns, and Commanders, making 46 career starts over that span. Last season, Brissett appeared in three games with Washington going 18-of-23 for 224 yards and three touchdowns in those relief appearances.
The news will have Patriots fans reminiscing about the 2016 quarterback room with the now 31-year-old returning to Foxborough. However, the more relevant connection is that Brissett spent the 2022 season with the Browns, playing for new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Brissett made 11 starts for Cleveland, including one against the Patriots, going 4-7 as the starter.
Seeing that they passed on top options in the veteran quarterback market, the Patriots are expected to strongly consider selecting a quarterback with the third overall pick in April's draft. Brissett, who has a strong reputation as a terrific teammate, is an ideal mentor for a rookie.
Brissett could start games to begin the 2024 season with the Pats breaking in a first-round quarterback. Still, the ideal scenario now is paring the veteran with either top quarterback prospects Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, who will benefit from Brissett's experience in the league and in New England's new offensive system under Van Pelt.
