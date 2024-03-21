Patriots Re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne; Sign Unrestricted Free Agent S Jaylinn Hawkins

Bourne, 28, has spent the last three seasons with New England after signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco on March 19, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco on May 5, 2017, out of Eastern Michigan. Bourne has played in 99 games with 25 starts and has registered 264 receptions for 3,409 yards with 21 touchdowns. In addition, he has played in four postseason games and has 13 receptions for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had his best NFL season in 2021 with New England with 55 receptions for 800 yards and 5 touchdowns. Last season, Bourne was limited to 8 games with five starts due to an injury and had 37 receptions for 406 yards with 4 touchdowns.