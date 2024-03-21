Patriots Re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne; Sign Unrestricted Free Agent S Jaylinn Hawkins

 Skip to main content
Austin Hooper Excited to Reunite with Alex Van Pelt

Exclusive Interview with Producers Jeff Benedict and Matthew Hamachek | Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap

Patriots Unfiltered: Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels?, Recent Mock Drafts, Patriots Dynasty Doc Talk

Patriots Catch-22 3/21: College Pro Days, Offensive Line Draft Tiers, Free Agency Update

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Exclusive: Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings & Austin Hooper Share Excitement for 2024

Photos: 2024 Patriots Cheerleaders Final Auditions

K.J. Osborn Ready for Opportunity with Patriots

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Offensive Line with Brandon Thorn

Photos: Patriots 2024 Free Agent Signings

Film Review: Breaking Down QB Jacoby Brissett's Role With the Patriots

Patriots Sign Unrestricted Free Agent WR K.J. Osborn

Patriots Unfiltered: Deep Dive into Patriots FA Moves, Should New England Trade Down?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mayo, Wolf Look to Establish Culture

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots trade down?

Antonio Gibson Speaks About Coach Mayo, Jacoby Brissett, and What He'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Backfield

Antonio Gibson 3/18: "I felt like a fresh start was needed"

Film Review: Breaking Down Patriots Signings K.J. Osborn, Antonio Gibson, Austin Hooper, and Defensive Additions

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed WR Kendrick Bourne and signed S Jaylinn Hawkins as an unrestricted free agent from the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Mar 21, 2024
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed WR Kendrick Bourne and signed S Jaylinn Hawkins as an unrestricted free agent from the Los Angeles Chargers. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Kendrick Bourne

#84 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Eastern Washington

Bourne, 28, has spent the last three seasons with New England after signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco on March 19, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco on May 5, 2017, out of Eastern Michigan. Bourne has played in 99 games with 25 starts and has registered 264 receptions for 3,409 yards with 21 touchdowns. In addition, he has played in four postseason games and has 13 receptions for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had his best NFL season in 2021 with New England with 55 receptions for 800 yards and 5 touchdowns. Last season, Bourne was limited to 8 games with five starts due to an injury and had 37 receptions for 406 yards with 4 touchdowns.

Jaylinn Hawkins

#- FS

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 208 lbs
  • College: California

Hawkins, 26, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2020-23) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2023). The 6-foot-1, 208-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (134th overall) selection by Atlanta out of California in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 58 games with 25 starts and has 121 total tackles, 4 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown and 14 special teams tackles. Last season, Hawkins played in six games for Atlanta before being released and claimed off waivers by the Chargers. He went on to play in 10 games with three starts with the Chargers and finished with 13 total tackles and 1 pass defensed.

