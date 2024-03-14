Patriots Release LB Chris Board and WR Devante Parker

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released LB Chris Board and WR DeVante Paker.
Board, 28, was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Detroit on March 3, 2023. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder, played in all 17 games for the Patriots last season mostly on special teams and finished with 10 special teams tackles. Board originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Baltimore on June 1, 2018, out of North Dakota State. He signed with Detroit as an unrestricted free agent on March 23, 2022. During his six NFL seasons, Board played in 97 games with three starts and accumulated 70 total tackles, 2½ sacks and 55 special teams tackles.
Parker, 31, was acquired by New England in a trade with Miami along with a 2022 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick on April 5, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder, played in 26 games with 24 starts during his two seasons with New England and finished with 64 receptions for 933 yards with three touchdown receptions. Parker originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (14th overall) by Miami out of Louisville in the 2015 NFL Draft. During his nine NFL seasons, Parker played in 119 games with 88 starts and caught 402 passes for 5,660 yards with 27 touchdowns.