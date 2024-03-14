Patriots Sign Four Unrestricted Free Agents

 Skip to main content
The Patriots announced today that they have signed four unrestricted free agents. Signed today were RB Antonio Gibson, TE Austin Hooper, OL Mike Onwenu and LB Sione Takitaki.

Mar 14, 2024 at 04:07 PM
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed four unrestricted free agents. Signed today were RB Antonio Gibson, TE Austin Hooper, OL Mike Onwenu and LB Sione Takitaki (pronounced – see-OH-nay TOCK-ee-TOCK-ee). Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Gibson, 25, is a veteran of four seasons with Washington after originally joining the team as a third-round draft pick (66th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Memphis. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, has played in 61 regular season games with 32 starts and has registered 642 rushing attempts for 2,643 yards with 22 touchdowns and 172 receptions for 1,283 yards with seven touchdowns. He has also returned 35 kicks for 826 yards. Gibson recorded his first 1,000-yard season in 2021 when he finished second in the NFC with 1,037 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns. He had his second consecutive 10-plus touchdown season in 2021 with seven rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. Last season, Gibson played in 16 games with two starts and accumulated 65 rushing attempts for 265 yards with one touchdown and 48 receptions for 389 yards and two touchdowns.

Hooper, 28, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with Atlanta (2016-19), Cleveland (2020-21), Tennessee (2022) and Las Vegas (2023). The 6-foot-4, 254-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (81st overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Stanford. A two-time Pro Bowler (2018 and 2019), Hooper has played in 122 games with 68 starts and has registered 364 receptions for 3,702 yards with 25 touchdowns. In addition, he has played in seven postseason games with five starts and has added 19 receptions for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns. Since entering the NFL in 2016, his 364 receptions rank 6th in the NFL among tight ends and his 3,602 receiving yards rank 10th. Last season with Las Vegas, Hooper played in 17 games with 9 starts and finished with 25 receptions for 234 yards.

Onwenu, 26, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with New England after joining the team as a sixth-round draft pick (182nd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 350-pounder, has played in 64 games with 56 starts and has started in one postseason game. Onwenu is a versatile player that is capable of starting at multiple positions along the offensive line. He has made 24 starts at right guard, five at left guard, 24 at right tackle and three as a tackle-eligible tight end. Last season, Onwenu started in 15 games with for at right guard and 11 at right tackle.

Takitaki, 28, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns after joining the team as a third-round draft pick (80th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Brigham Young. The 6-foot-1, 238-pounder, has played in 72 regular season games with 26 starts and has registered 240 total tackles, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 4 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 29 special teams tackles. In addition, he has played and started in three postseason games with 11 total tackles and 1 interception. Last season with Cleveland, Takitaki played in 15 games with seven starts and finished with 64 total tackles, 2 sacks, 3 passes defensed and 2 special teams tackles.

