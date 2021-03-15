2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

ARRIVALS

DL Henry Anderson - Reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport | Read Full Report

Analysis: "The big defensive lineman is a good fit for the Patriots' defensive scheme, where he will undoubtedly be moved around the line to exploit favorable matchups. His size and length are considerable assets and Anderson has experience doing the dirty work in the trenches." - Mike Dussault

WR Kendrick Bourne - Reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport | Read Full Report

Analysis: "The four-year veteran is coming off a career-high 49 catches for 669 yards and two touchdowns after emerging as an undrafted rookie and sustaining his roster spot with San Francisco. Bourne will turn 26 this summer and is the youngest of the Patriots reported signings to open free agency." - Mike Dussault

WR Nelson Agholor - Reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter | Read Full Report

Analysis: "The Patriots continued their torrid start to the free agency tampering period with the addition of receiver Nelson Agholor. The consistent receiver had a productive season in Las Vegas, posting 48 catches and tying a career-high with eight touchdowns." - Mike Dussault

LB Matt Judon - Reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter | Read Full Report