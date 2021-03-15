2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
ARRIVALS
DL Henry Anderson - Reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport | Read Full Report
Analysis: "The big defensive lineman is a good fit for the Patriots' defensive scheme, where he will undoubtedly be moved around the line to exploit favorable matchups. His size and length are considerable assets and Anderson has experience doing the dirty work in the trenches." - Mike Dussault
WR Kendrick Bourne - Reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport | Read Full Report
Analysis: "The four-year veteran is coming off a career-high 49 catches for 669 yards and two touchdowns after emerging as an undrafted rookie and sustaining his roster spot with San Francisco. Bourne will turn 26 this summer and is the youngest of the Patriots reported signings to open free agency." - Mike Dussault
WR Nelson Agholor - Reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter | Read Full Report
Analysis: "The Patriots continued their torrid start to the free agency tampering period with the addition of receiver Nelson Agholor. The consistent receiver had a productive season in Las Vegas, posting 48 catches and tying a career-high with eight touchdowns." - Mike Dussault
LB Matt Judon - Reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter | Read Full Report
Analysis: "The five-year veteran is a well-balanced outside linebacker who gives New England reinforcements at a position that currently has a wide gap between youth and experience. Still just 28, Judon has 34.5 sacks since being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and should provide the Patriots with a valuable second-level defender who can play every down." - Mike Dussault
DB Jalen Mills - Reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter | Read Full Report
Analysis: "Mills is a versatile young cornerback who spent five seasons in Philadelphia, including winning a Super Bowl in 2017 with the Eagles. He played a fair amount of safety in 2020 as he projects to a fluid role within the Patriots defense. Coaches often describe the Patriots secondary as all being on the same page and Mills should give them some new options to play with." - Mike Dussault
DT Davon Godchaux - Reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter | Read Full Report
Analysis: "The four-year veteran played two seasons under Brian Flores so he should have some familiarity with the Patriots scheme. Godchaux has good size to be an interior space-eater as he did in a nose tackle role with the Dolphins, though he played only five games in 2020 after sustaining a biceps injury." - Mike Dussault
Analysis: "A four-year veteran, the 25-year old has improved every season, capping off 2020 with 41 catches and eight touchdowns. After two years of not having any threat at the tight end position, this is a strong move by the Patriots to solidify the spot, especially since Smith is a proven red-zone target." - Mike Dussault
OT Trent Brown - Reportedly acquired via trade with the Raiders | Read Full Report
Analysis: "Still just 27, Brown locked down the left tackle spot in 2018, playing every game and helping to lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl title with a dominant rushing attack that the monstrous Brown was a big part of. Brown's return helps solidify the position that had some questions this offseason, whether he returns to the left side or sticks to the right, where he played upon signing with the Raiders." - Mike Dussault
RETURNING
DL Carl Davis - Officially Re-Signed | Press Release
DL Deatrich Wise Jr. - Reported by ESPN's Mike Reiss | Read Full Report
Analysis: "A jovial locker room presence, Wise's big grin and long strides are hard to miss. His return will be a welcome one, off the field as much as on it." - Mike Dussault
DB Justin Bethel - Reported | Read Full Report
Analysis: "A solid move for a team that values special teams like nobody else in the NFL and gives them some long-term stability behind veteran captain Matthew Slater." - Mike Dussault
QB Cam Newton - Reported | Read Full Report
Analysis: "With a full season under his belt and now a full offseason on tap for this spring and summer, Newton should finally have a chance to get caught up and fully prepare for the 2021 season. Whether or not that helps him recapture some of his early-career magic will be a hot storyline to monitor heading into this summer's training camp." - Mike Dussault
DEPARTURES
OL Joe Thuney - Reported to have signed with Kansas City Chiefs
S Terrence Brooks - Reported to have signed with Houston Texans
OT Marcus Cannon - Reportedly traded to the Houston Texans | Read Full Report
Analysis: "Cannon, 32, opted out of the 2020 season and is set to enter the final year of his contract. The move would allow the Patriots to create a little more than $7 million in cap space, and his spot on the 2021 roster was not guaranteed following the Trent Brown trade earlier in the week." - Paul Perillo
UNSIGNED
- C David Andrews
- RB Rex Burkhead
- DL Adam Butler
- WR Damiere Byrd
- LB Shilique Calhoun
- LB Brandon Copeland
- DB Cody Davis
- OL Jermaine Eluemunor
- K Nick Folk
- DL Lawrence Guy
- QB Brian Hoyer
- WR Donte Moncrief
- CB Jason McCourty
- DE John Simon
- RB James White