Patriots Sign DL Montravius Adams and LB Raekwon McMillan

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Montravius Adams as an unrestricted free agent from Green Bay and LB Raekwon McMillan as an unrestricted free agent from Las Vegas. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
Adams, 25, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with Green Bay after being drafted by the team in the third-round (93rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Auburn. The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder has played in 45 regular season games with three starts and has registered 44 total tackles, 1½ sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three passes defensed. In addition, he has played in two postseason games. He was limited to eight games last season and finished with 11 total tackles.
McMilllan, 25, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with Miami (2017-19) and Las Vegas (2020). The 6-foot-2, 242-pounder originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (54th overall) by Miami out of Ohio State in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was traded by Miami to Las Vegas on Aug. 29, 2020. He missed his rookie season due to injury and has played in 45 games with 32 starts and has accumulated 200 tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defensed. Last season with the Raiders, McMillan played in all 16 games with four starts and finished with 23 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.
