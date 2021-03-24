Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB LaRoy Reynolds as an unrestricted free agent from the Atlanta Falcons. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Reynolds, 30, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with Jacksonville (2013-15), Chicago (2015), Atlanta (2016-17), Philadelphia (2018), Cincinnati (2019) and Atlanta (2020). The 6-foot-1, 228-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Jacksonville out of Virginia in 2013. After seeing action in two games in 2015 with the Jaguars, he was released and signed by Chicago where he finished the season. Reynolds signed with Atlanta for his first stint with the team in March of 2016 and spent two seasons with the Falcons before signing with Philadelphia in 2018. He signed with San Francisco as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and was released at the end of training camp, before signing with Cincinnati on Sept. 10, 2019. Reynolds had his second stint with Atlanta after joining the Falcons as an unrestricted free agent on March 24, 2020.
Overall, Reynolds has played in 115 regular season games with seven starts and has registered 65 total tackles and 53 special teams tackles. In addition he has played in seven postseason contests and has one tackle on defense and four special teams tackles. Last season with Atlanta, he played in all 16 games and finished with three tackles on defense and 10 special teams tackles.
2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker
Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.