Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds 

Reynolds, 30, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with Jacksonville (2013-15), Chicago (2015), Atlanta (2016-17), Philadelphia (2018), Cincinnati (2019) and Atlanta (2020). The 6-foot-1, 228-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Jacksonville out of Virginia in 2013. After seeing action in two games in 2015 with the Jaguars, he was released and signed by Chicago where he finished the season. Reynolds signed with Atlanta for his first stint with the team in March of 2016 and spent two seasons with the Falcons before signing with Philadelphia in 2018. He signed with San Francisco as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and was released at the end of training camp, before signing with Cincinnati on Sept. 10, 2019. Reynolds had his second stint with Atlanta after joining the Falcons as an unrestricted free agent on March 24, 2020.