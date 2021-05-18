Official website of the New England Patriots

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Patriots Sign Sixth-Round Pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and QB Brian Hoyer; Release OL Najee Toran

May 18, 2021 at 05:04 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions (use for 2021)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 sixth-round draft pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and veteran QB Brian Hoyer. Terms of the contracts were not announced. Hoyer previously played for the Patriots in three different stints (2009-11, 2017-18 and 2020). In addition, the Patriots released OL Najee Toran.

Bledsoe_Joshuah

Joshuah Bledsoe

SAF

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Missouri

Bledsoe, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 188th overall selection out of Missouri. The 5-foot-11, 201-pounder played in 46 collegiate games and finished with 131 tackles, 19 passes defensed and one interception. Last season, he played in all 10 games and finished with 41 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and six passes defensed.

Related Links

2020_headshots_recropped_brian_hoyer

Brian Hoyer

#2 QB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 216 lbs
  • College: Michigan State

Hoyer, 35, originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder is a veteran of 12 NFL seasons and has spent time with Arizona (2012), Pittsburgh (2012), Cleveland (2013-14), Houston (2015), Chicago (2016), San Francisco (2017) and Indianapolis (2019), in addition to New England. He went to training camp with the Patriots in 2019 and was released on Aug. 31, before being signed by Indianapolis on Sept. 2. He was re-signed by New England on March 25, 2020 and spent the entire season with the team. Hoyer served as the backup quarterback for three games and was inactive for 12 games. He started against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Oct. 5 and completed 15-of-24 passes for 130 yards and one interception. With that start against the Chiefs, Hoyer joined Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chris Chandler and Gus Frerotte as the only NFL quarterbacks to make at least one start for seven different teams. He has made starts for the Patriots, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers and Colts.

Overall, Hoyer has played in 70 career regular season games with 39 starts and has completed 888-of-1,501 passes for 10,404 yards with 52 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. He has also played in two postseason contests with one start and completed 15-of-34 pass attempts with no touchdowns and four interceptions. Hoyer has made 24 appearances with one start for New England in the regular season and has completed 47-of-75 pass attempts for 465 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Toran, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco out of UCLA on May 1, 2018. The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie campaign on the 49ers practice squad and was released by San Francisco prior to the start of the 2019 regular season. Toran was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 2, 2019, where he spent the remainder of the season. He exercised his Reserve/Opt-Out decision in 2020 and did not play last season.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman James Ferentz and Alex Redmond

The Patriots announced today the signing of veteran offensive linemen James Ferentz and Alex Redmond. 
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

The Patriots announced today the signing of fifth-round draft pick LB Cameron McGrone.
news

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

The Patriots announced today the signing of sixth-round draft pick OL Will Sherman and seventh-round draft pick WR Tre Nixon.
news

Patriots Sign LB Harvey Langi

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of free agent LB Harvey Langi.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent K Quinn Nordin

The Patriots announced today the signing of rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin. 
news

Patriots Release Quarterback Jake Dolegala

The Patriots announced that they have released QB Jake Dolegala.
news

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

The Patriots announced today that they have signed restricted free agent DB J.C. Jackson. In addition, the Patriots released OL Dustin Woodard. 
news

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.
news

Patriots OL Dustin Woodard is Re-Instated to Active Roster; Release DL Michael Barnett

The Patriots announced that that OL Dustin Woodard has been re-instated to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots released DL Michael Barnett. 
news

Patriots Release OL Ross Reynolds

The Patriots announced today that they have released offensive lineman Ross Reynolds.
news

Patriots Re-Sign DL Lawrence Guy

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed DL Lawrence Guy. 

Latest News

Patriots Sign Sixth-Round Pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and QB Brian Hoyer; Release OL Najee Toran

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 5/18: Hoyer reportedly returning

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Josh Uche 5/18: 'Trying to learn everyday and trying to get better'

Patriots Linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Kyle Dugger 5/18: 'Practice is going to be really competitive'

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Highlights from Rookie Mini Camp

Watch the Patriots 2021 rookies get to work at Gillette Stadium.

Do Your Part, Take the Shot

Taylor Twellman, Willie McGinest and more know that teamwork is essential to success, and encourage you to do your part and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gunner Olszewski 5/13: 'You earn what you get'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Patriots 2021 Schedule Release Recap

Paul Perillo,Mike Dussault and Erik Scalavino discuss the Patriots opponents for the 2021 NFL season following the schedule release earlier tonight.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising