Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Newton had expressed his interest in returning for another season after leading the Patriots to a 7-8 record as the starter in 2020, throwing eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions while rushing for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns. He signed late in the summer of 2020 and, with limited training camp and no preseason action, was named the team's starter, but saw his season derailed in Week 4 after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and the team struggled to get back on track after that.