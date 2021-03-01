25 best external free agent Patriots fits

Tavierre Thomas - RFA – Browns – CB/STs: Thomas will be just 25 next month and has emerged as an every-down special teams player and back-up cornerback who played over 200 snaps on defense in 2020. He will be a restricted free agent but was undrafted so how the Browns tag him will be something to monitor. He could shake loose and provide the Patriots with a viable potential replacement for Cody Davis or Justin Bethel, and is significantly younger than both.

George Odum – RFA – Colts – ST: A restricted free agent after emerging from undrafted rookie status out of Central Arkansas, Odum as become one of the top special teams players in the league. Still just 27, Odum is exactly the kind of player the Patriots like to target, but the Colts know how valuable players like him are. It will be tough to pry him from Indy, who will likely use a second-round tender on him to prevent losing him.

Miles Killebrew – Lions - ST: One of the best four-unit special teamers in the league, Killebrew also has experience with Matt Patricia from Detroit. Killebrew has all the tools to be a game-changing player, as demonstrated by his punt block against the Colts last season. He's a full free agent, unlike some of the other RFA options here.

Edmond Robinson – Falcons - ST: Robinson has kicked around the league since 2015 but had a strong 2020 with the Falcons, posting 12 special teams tackles and seeing some action on defense. A potential Brandon Copeland replacement.