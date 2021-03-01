Official website of the New England Patriots

25 best external free agent Patriots fits

Kiper highlights potential non-QB 1st-rounders for Pats

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

Report: Chung, Hightower and Cannon healthy and ready for 2021

Statement from Gillette Stadium Officials on MA's transition to Phase IV

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

More than 50 years later, Sam 'Bam' Cunningham reflects on historic USC-Alabama game

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What route will the Patriots take to get a quarterback?

NFL Notes: Quarterback musical chairs continues

10 Potential NFL cap casualties that could help Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Charting a course at 15, free agency and more

NFL Notes: Wilson's comparisons to Brady off base

Do Your Life: The McCourty Twins

Report: Patriots add to offensive coaching staff

Analysis: Thanks, but no thanks on J.J. Watt

J.C. Jackson faces restricted free agent crossroads

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

Healthcare Workers Get Super Treatment

Analysis: Marcus Mariota the latest name added to quarterback carousel

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How to get the Patriots back to the playoffs?

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

Do Your Life: Brandon Copeland

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

Mar 01, 2021 at 11:24 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6).
David Silverman
Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6).

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, beginning with specialists.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

2020_headshots_recropped_justin_bethel

Justin Bethel

#29 DB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Presbyterian
2020__0049_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Davis

Cody Davis

#22 DB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 203 lbs
  • College: Texas Tech
2500x1406-nick-folk-2020-headshot

Nick Folk

#6 K

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 222 lbs
  • College: Arizona

OTHER NOTABLE FREE AGENTS

New York Giants Nate Ebner (43).
John Minchillo/Associated Press
New York Giants Nate Ebner (43).

Kickers: Daniel Carlson (Las Vegas Raiders, RFA), Ryan Succop (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Stephen Gostkowski (Tennessee Titans)

Punters: Corey Bojorquez (Buffalo Bills)

Long Snappers: J.P. Ladouceur (Dallas Cowboys), Don Muhlbach (Detroit Lions)

Coverage: Nate Ebner (New York Giants)

2021-unrestricted-fas

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Breaking down the 2021 list of internal unrestricted free agents that the Patriots will have to make decisions on.

READ STORY

POSSIBLE PATRIOTS

Justin Bethel (29).
Justin Bethel (29).

Kickers: Folk, Succop, Carlson

Punters: None

Long Snappers: None

Coverage: Bethel, Davis, Ebner

ANALYSIS

At age 36, Nick Folk enjoyed one of his most productive NFL seasons in 2020, picking up – or should we say kicking up – where he left off at the end of 2019. Nonetheless, New England kept rookie fifth-round draft choice Justin Rohrwasser on the practice squad all season, then added former 2016 Bucs second-round draft choice Roberto Aguayo to the mix in December.

Aguayo was one of college football's all-time most accurate kickers, but has struggled to find a foothold in the NFL. At age 26, he's certainly still young enough to do so. Yet, if neither he nor Rohrwasser proves up to the challenge, New England could always look to Folk again, or perhaps another established veteran like Succop, who's had a solid year for Tampa Bay. A long-shot might be Carlson, the NFL's leading scorer among kickers in 2020. He's a restricted free agent, however, so, I don't see Vegas letting go of him.

In the punter department, New England has the best in the league, with Jake Bailey having not only earned his first Pro Bowl honor in just his second season, but also First-Team All-Pro distinction. The Patriots have no need to make any changes there or at long snapper, for that matter, where Joe Cardona has the most job security at that position in Foxborough since Lonie Paxton.

Finally, New England always loves its core special teams players, like Bethel and Davis, who excelled in their roles in 2020. Should they lose either or both of these players, though, bringing back a stalwart like Ebner (2012-19 in New England) would make perfect sense.

nfl_shield_20099649275.jpg

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

READ STORY

Related Content

news

Kiper highlights potential non-QB 1st-rounders for Pats

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. gave his thoughts on which non-quarterbacks could fit the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 draft.
news

25 best external free agent Patriots fits

The Patriots have the cap space to make some noise in free agency and here are the best fits on the open market.
news

Report: Chung, Hightower and Cannon healthy and ready for 2021

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirms that three Patriots veterans are ready to return in 2021.
news

NFL Notes: Quarterback musical chairs continues

Quarterback movement and rumors continue to dominate the NFL landscape.
news

Analysis: Will Patriots play tag again?

With the cost of the Franchise Tag in flux with an adjusted 2021 salary cap, will the Patriots be tempted to use it to retain one of their many free agents this spring?
news

2020 Patriots Rookie Review

Taking a look back at the New England Patriots 2020 rookie class and how they will project into the future.
news

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Breaking down the 2021 list of internal unrestricted free agents that the Patriots will have to make decisions on.
news

Report: Patriots add former offensive lineman to staff

The Patriots continue to put their 2021 coaching staff in place with the reported addition of former player Billy Yates.
news

10 Potential NFL cap casualties that could help Patriots

With an unexpected salary cap drop in 2021, a collection of intriguing NFL free agents might suddenly become available.
news

NFL Notes: Wilson's comparisons to Brady off base

Russell Wilson says he wants to be like Tom Brady and have a say in personnel, but Brady became a free agent before switching teams.
news

Report: Patriots add to offensive coaching staff

The Patriots continue to build up their 2021 coaching staff, reportedly adding an offensive assistant who is well-familiar with the AFC East.

