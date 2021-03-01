2021 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

At age 36, Nick Folk enjoyed one of his most productive NFL seasons in 2020, picking up – or should we say kicking up – where he left off at the end of 2019. Nonetheless, New England kept rookie fifth-round draft choice Justin Rohrwasser on the practice squad all season, then added former 2016 Bucs second-round draft choice Roberto Aguayo to the mix in December.

Aguayo was one of college football's all-time most accurate kickers, but has struggled to find a foothold in the NFL. At age 26, he's certainly still young enough to do so. Yet, if neither he nor Rohrwasser proves up to the challenge, New England could always look to Folk again, or perhaps another established veteran like Succop, who's had a solid year for Tampa Bay. A long-shot might be Carlson, the NFL's leading scorer among kickers in 2020. He's a restricted free agent, however, so, I don't see Vegas letting go of him.

In the punter department, New England has the best in the league, with Jake Bailey having not only earned his first Pro Bowl honor in just his second season, but also First-Team All-Pro distinction. The Patriots have no need to make any changes there or at long snapper, for that matter, where Joe Cardona has the most job security at that position in Foxborough since Lonie Paxton.