Patriots Sign Kicker Roberto Aguayo To Practice Squad

Aguayo, 26, originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (59th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Florida State. The 6-foot-1, 204-pounder played all 16 games for Tampa Bay his rookie season and successfully converted 22-of-31 field goal attempts (71.0 percent) and went 32-of-34 in extra points (94.1 percent). Aguayo was released by Tampa Bay on Aug. 12, 2017, and had a short stint with the Chicago Bears before being released on Sept. 2, 2017. He spent part of the 2017 regular season on the Carolina Panthers practice squad and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2018 offseason before being released on Sept. 1, 2018.