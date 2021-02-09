Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

March 1

Deadline for eligible college football players to notify the NFL Player Personnel department of their intent to forgo the 2021 NFL Draft and return to college.

March 9

Prior to 4 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition players.

March 15 - 17

Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2020 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 17.

March 17

The 2021 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must exercise options for 2021 on all players who have option clauses in their 2020 contracts.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2020 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.

All 2020 player contracts will expire at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time.