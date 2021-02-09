Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Here's a quick look at some important dates on the Patriots / NFL calendar. All dates are currently tentative and subject to change.
FEBRUARY
February 23
Franchise/Transition player designation period begins.
MARCH
March 1
Deadline for eligible college football players to notify the NFL Player Personnel department of their intent to forgo the 2021 NFL Draft and return to college.
March 9
Prior to 4 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition players.
March 15 - 17
Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2020 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 17.
March 17
The 2021 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must exercise options for 2021 on all players who have option clauses in their 2020 contracts.
Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.
Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2020 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.
All 2020 player contracts will expire at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time.
The first day of the 2021 league year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 17. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 17.
21 Burning questions for offseason
The Patriots have plenty of questions to answer this offseason and plenty of ammunition to make some big splashes.
APRIL
April 5
Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2020 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 19
Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 23
Deadline for restricted free agents to sign.
April 28
Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 29 - May 1
2021 NFL Draft, Cleveland, Ohio
Additional league dates and times to be announced.
All dates and times are tentative and subject to change.
2021 Patriots Opponents
The NFL has announced the Patriots opponents for the 2021 season. Patriots.com breaks them all down.