New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

New England will square off against six playoff teams from 2020, with games against Buffalo, Cleveland, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Tennessee. In addition, the Patriots will play Houston for the seventh straight season despite not being in the same division. That mark is tied for the second-longest streak of games against a non-division opponent for New England. The Patriots faced Indianapolis for 10 straight seasons (2003-12) and Denver for seven straight seasons (2011-17). The only other non-division teams to meet at least seven consecutive seasons since 2002 were Buffalo and Kansas City, who played eight straight seasons from 2008-15.

In addition to playing each AFC East opponent twice, the Patriots will play one game against each AFC South and NFC South clubs. As the third-place finisher in the AFC East in 2020, the Patriots will also play the third-place team of the AFC North (Cleveland) and AFC West (Los Angles Chargers).

New England begins the 2021 season when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 4:25 p.m. It will mark the fifth straight season that the Patriots open at home and the second straight year opening against the Dolphins after a 21-11 win in Week 1 of the 2020 season. It is the first time in team history that the Patriots will open the season in the same location against the same opponent in consecutive years. Overall, it is the ninth time the Patriots will open the year against Miami and the sixth time they will open at against the Dolphins at home. The Patriots will open the season with two division games, traveling to the Jets in Week 2 on Sept. 19. It is the fourth time since the NFL realigned the divisions in 2002 that the Patriots will open the year with two division opponents (2006, 09, and 13).