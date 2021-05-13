Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Over the past 20 years, 1 o'clock kickoffs for the Patriots have been limited, as the broadcast networks have wanted to showcase New England in many of the prime time or nationally-televised 4 o'clock slots. This year, though, the Patriots currently have 10 games scheduled to start at 1, with the potential for an 11th if that aforementioned Week 15 Indy tilt gets shifted to Sunday or early that Saturday.

At the moment, there are only three prime time dates for the Patriots and as many in the 4 o'clock window. Again, either of those slots could increase to four if the Indy game gets Saturday billing. We'll have to wait a while before that becomes clear, but what's virtually certain is that the Patriots will be playing a majority of their games earlier, rather than later in the day, for the first time in years.

The toughest stretch could come mid-season, when the Patriots have those three road games in three-and-a-half weeks. Any road wins could be consequential to New England's hopes of staying competitive for a playoff spot in what's becoming an increasingly competitive AFC East.

Meanwhile, there was a 20-percent chance that New England could have played a game in England this fall, but instead, the Patriots will visit Atlanta, as already noted, to play the Falcons. New England was one of five teams on the Falcons' schedule who were eligible to face them in London, but the New York Jets were ultimately chosen for that International Series contest in October.