Patriots to host Dolphins in 2021 opener

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

May 12, 2021 at 09:22 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

patriots-dolphins-line-of-scrimmage-silverman-watermarked

The long wait for Patriots fans is coming to an end. Exactly four months from today, Gillette Stadium is preparing to host a full house as New England begins a new year against a familiar AFC East opponent.

Like last season, the Patriots are welcoming the Miami Dolphins to Foxborough for the first game of this coming regular season. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 4:25 Eastern on Sunday, September 12 and will be broadcast live on television here in the U.S. by CBS.

This marks the fourth time in the past decade that the Patriots and Dolphins will meet in the regular season opener. Miami played host back in 2014 and 2011, while a year ago, New England came away with a 21-11 victory over the 'Phins in an empty Gillette Stadium as COVID-19 lockdowns permeated the sports world and the rest of civilization.

This time around, though, if current expectations for the lifting of certain pandemic-related restrictions are met, Bill Belichick's squad will once again have a decided home-field advantage with a capacity crowd of football-hungry fans who've been waiting more than a year for this moment.

But what about the remaining 16 games (remember, the NFL is expanding to 17 regular season games in 2021)? Details will be available later today, right here on patriots.com. You can check back around 7:45 p.m. Eastern for the full slate and in-depth analysis of how it's arranged.

Immediately thereafter, for a more thorough look at the entire Patriots schedule, along with the rest of the NFL teams' schedules, tune in to the televised Schedule Release broadcast on NFL Network tonight, May 12, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

2021_Opponents_2500x1406

