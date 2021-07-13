Official website of the New England Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Joint Practice with Eagles

Jul 13, 2021 at 11:16 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots will travel to Philadelphia for joint practice sessions against the Eagles prior to their preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 19. The practice sessions will take place on Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17 at times yet to be determined. Joint practices were not allowed in 2020 and preseason games were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic.

The Patriots last participated in joint practice sessions in 2019, traveling to both Nashville, Tennessee to practice with the Titans and to Detroit for joint sessions with the Lions. In 2017, the Patriots hosted Jacksonville for joint sessions prior to the first preseason game of the year and then traveled to West Virginia, the site of the Texans training camp, prior to their second preseason matchup. In 2016, the Patriots hosted joint sessions with New Orleans and Chicago prior to their respective preseason matchups.

In 2015, the Patriots traveled to West Virginia, the site of the Saints training camp, for joint sessions prior to traveling to New Orleans for the preseason opener. In 2014, the Patriots participated in joint sessions at Washington and at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2013, the Patriots traveled to Philadelphia for joint practice sessions and then hosted Tampa Bay for additional ones. In 2012, the Patriots held joint practice sessions with New Orleans prior to the first preseason game of the year and then traveled to the Buccaneers' headquarters for two joint practices prior to their preseason matchup that year.

