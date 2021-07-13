New England Patriots Announce Joint Practice with Eagles

The Patriots last participated in joint practice sessions in 2019, traveling to both Nashville, Tennessee to practice with the Titans and to Detroit for joint sessions with the Lions. In 2017, the Patriots hosted Jacksonville for joint sessions prior to the first preseason game of the year and then traveled to West Virginia, the site of the Texans training camp, prior to their second preseason matchup. In 2016, the Patriots hosted joint sessions with New Orleans and Chicago prior to their respective preseason matchups.