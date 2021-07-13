Another step closer to normal: Patriots joint practices resume

This year, though, the fun returns when the Patriots travel to Philadelphia in mid-August for a few days of on-field training with the Eagles. Under head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots have embraced the joint practice opportunity as much as possible because it affords both clubs a chance to evaluate their rosters in controlled, yet extremely competitive environments. Such practices can often be more valuable in terms of productivity, talent evaluation, and personnel experimentation than the preseason games themselves.

For fans, it's also a tremendous benefit to see live-action football in full pads up close, for a fraction of the cost of attending a regular season or even a preseason game.

The Patriots last visited Philly in 2013 for joint sessions before their preseason meeting that summer. It's unclear at this point whether the general public will be allowed to attend those practices, but eight years ago, only a select number of Eagles season ticket holders were granted viewing access at the NovaCare Complex, Philadelphia's team headquarters.