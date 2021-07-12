Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

ANALYSIS

New England grabbed huge, front-page headlines when it signed Smith, then Henry, two of the most coveted tight ends in this year's free-agent class. And while Henry appeared to catch almost everything thrown his way during spring practices, Smith didn't make an appearance until mandatory minicamp in June. Almost immediately, he sustained what looked like a hamstring injury that then limited him over the next couple of days before the team adjourned for summer break. Hopefully, Smith is fully recovered by training camp so we can see the enormous potential of these two new offensive additions together on the field at the same time.