Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Jul 12, 2021 at 11:19 AM
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Left to right: Devin Asiasi, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, and Matt LaCosse

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the tight ends.

LOCKS: Hunter Henry; Jonnu Smith

BUBBLE: Devin Asiasi; Dalton Keene; Matt LaCosse

IN THE MIX: Troy Fumagalli

ANALYSIS

New England grabbed huge, front-page headlines when it signed Smith, then Henry, two of the most coveted tight ends in this year's free-agent class. And while Henry appeared to catch almost everything thrown his way during spring practices, Smith didn't make an appearance until mandatory minicamp in June. Almost immediately, he sustained what looked like a hamstring injury that then limited him over the next couple of days before the team adjourned for summer break. Hopefully, Smith is fully recovered by training camp so we can see the enormous potential of these two new offensive additions together on the field at the same time.

After those two, there's probably not much room for many other tight ends on this roster. Three is usually the magic number, although four have been kept at times in the past. Asiasi opened a few eyes with his positive performance this spring, which could give him an edge on his competition. Fellow 2020 draft choice Dalton Keene looked limited with a left leg injury for much of the spring, while veteran Matt LaCosse is working his way back from a 2020 COVID opt-out season.

NFL journeyman Troy Fumagalli may face the longest odds to make the squad, having only joined the Patriots in late May.

