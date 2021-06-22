Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-minicamp thoughts

Nick Folk looked solid last season. Does it makes any sense to replace Folk? Matthias Lindner

Given his age – Folk's in his mid-30s – it's remarkable how well he kicked last season. Even so, the club brought in two kickers this spring to compete with him, probably as a safety net in case his aging legs start to tire out. One of those players – Roberto Aguayo – has already been shown the door, leaving just one other kicker, undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin, to challenge Folk this summer. The youngster has a much stronger leg than Folk, but can he be as consistent drilling field goals the way Folk's been since joining the Patriots in 2019? I'd give the edge to Folk at this stage, but Nordin is an intriguing prospect to monitor. Erik Scalavino

With the roster looking very deep at certain spots, do you think someone like [DE Chase] Winovich could be traded and, if so, what do you think could be gotten for him? Len Carmondy

The idea can't be ruled out, for precisely the reason you cited. There's suddenly a logjam of bodies at the edge rusher spot. Winovich also missed nearly all of this spring's practices (presumably with some sort of medical issue, though the exact reason remains unclear), leaving him with some ground to make up come training camp.

I like Winovich and would love to see him be given another opportunity here in New England. It seems he's struggled a bit against the run during his first two seasons and that the team has added some players who might be able to beef up that area. So, it will be tough for Winovich to retain a spot on this year's 53.

I'm not yet ready to assume he's going to be traded and, as already noted, would like him to compete this summer. But he and a handful of other Patriots (Sony Michel, N'Keal Harry?) could be potential trade prospects come August or early September. As always, what their value would be is impossible to predict, but summertime trades often involve player-for-player swaps between teams needed to strengthen certain positions. Something to keep in mind. Erik Scalavino

With the moves at TE, besides helping in the run game, do you see the Patriots getting back into the high-percentage passing game and moving the chains with the dink and dunk offense? I actually believe this will be a strength for Mac Jones and would be a big lift for Cam Newton. With that said, who will be the slot receivers along with some split-out TE looks? Ron Scarlata

Well, considering that this has been their offense for the past two decades, yes. They never really went away from high-percentage passes, they just weren't all that effective at it last season. Hopefully, with some of the new additions at tight end and receiver, that'll change in 2021.

As for who the slot receivers will be, that's going to be a very intriguing training camp battle to watch. Many a job could be up for grabs (pun intended). In fact, there's almost no one who's guaranteed a spot on the wide receiver roster. I'm anxious to see who among this group emerges. Erik Scalavino

Fan from the U.K. here. The Patriots drafted two tight ends last year with relatively high picks, then added two veterans at the same position through free agency this spring. Does this mean that the rookies are likely not to be relied upon? If they do not develop within the next two years, they will likely be wasted picks and seems odd at this stage to write them off already. Paolo Gallipoli

I think it's safe to say that New England was underwhelmed with the production it got from Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, the 2020 rookie tight ends to whom you alluded. But even if they'd contributed a bit more last season, the temptation of adding a pair of proven veterans like Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith would still have proven too irresistible, in my estimation. The Patriots desperately needed talent at tight end, and they've got it now in the two free agents I just mentioned.