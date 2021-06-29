NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

July is just around the corner and the Patriots are almost ready for the start of training camp, which will take place in just a few more weeks. There are a couple of loose ends Bill Belichick would probably like to tie up before then, most notably the Stephon Gilmore situation.

Not much has changed on that front over the past few weeks. The veteran corner hasn't been on the field at all this offseason, including during the recently completed mandatory minicamp. An NFL Network report indicated Gilmore was sufficiently recovered from the torn quad that cut his 2020 season a couple of weeks short, so he's physically ready to get back to work.

But most people around the situation feel that won't happen unless/until he sees some sort of adjustment to his contract. The Patriots agreed to give him an advance last season, moving a few million dollars from his 2021 salary to 2020. That leaves his current number at just $7 million in terms of base salary, well below the market value for a player of his caliber.

Gilmore may not have played quite to the level of his 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year heights, but he was still rather formidable a year ago. And his absence was quite noticeable down the stretch when his injury forced others into more prominent roles and the results were not good.

That was most obvious in the Monday night beatdown at the hands of the Bills when Josh Allen repeatedly picked on J.C. Jackson and Buffalo racked up 344 yards and four touchdowns through the air in a 38-9 victory. So, Gilmore still means a lot to the Patriots secondary, and finding a way to keep him happy and engaged is important.

How that happens remains unclear, but the feeling is that an agreement of some kind will be reached. One low-cost measure might be to simply sweeten the pot a bit and offer more money for the 2021 season. That would mean a simple raise in salary for Gilmore (both in terms of his actual money and on the cap), which frees the Patriots from any potential future ramifications that would come via an extension.

Adding say $3 million would likely be amenable to the Patriots but Gilmore may be looking for more. The team may not be comfortable adding years given the fact that he's coming off a major injury, and any possible extension may have to wait until after the 2021 season as a result.