Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How good can Pats offense be?

I can't help but think that there is a way to use N'Keal Harry as a receiver. He can catch, and run after the catch. With those two factors being weighed, wouldn't it make sense to put him in a position that best fits his skill set. I understand lack of separation and lack of speed, but think a role like Anquan Boldin carved out for himself many moons ago might fit Harry. Boldin was strong, good after the catch and not fast at all, but he was smart and understood the game. Might Harry be used as Anquan was? -Hugh Sager

On the surface I think this is an ideal comparison to draw, Bolden is exactly the kind of player I was thinking about when the Patriots selected Harry. With secondaries getting smaller and faster around the league, having a matchup problem inside the slot is a nice piece to exploit, especially as the Pats continue to show how much they value the power running game. With multiple tight ends, bruising backs and an ascending fullback, it's not hard to see this being where the offense looks to lean, which makes Harry's size and ability to block a potentially ideal complementary feature. However, outside of last year's eight-catch performance against the Seahawks, we're still waiting for Harry to establish himself and there's little question that the spotlight will be firmly on him once again in training camp. I think it all starts with just staying healthy and finding that consistency in training camp first before he can start finding consistency on the game field. Having Cam Newton back might be more beneficial to Harry than anyone else, as Newton's support of the third-year receiver was notable last season. Harry continues to stand out on the field as far as his size goes, but translating that size to the NFL level, specifically using his body to outleverage defenders and dominate contested catches, has remained a work in progress. Harry looked like he was in great shape at minicamp and the offense could really use a big jump out of him, but even if he doesn't live up to a first-round billing, carving out this kind of big slot role would be a nice element. He's going to have to stack consistency in August to get there. -Mike Dussault

I am very interested in seeing how the wide receiver position battle plays out. Two players I am rooting for to make the team are Zuber and rookie Trey Nixon. Not sure if there is going to be room for them unless one of the veterans is cut or traded. My hope is they move on from Harry. What are your thoughts on one or both players making the team? - Matt Bengle

Zuber had a strong offseason from the practices that we got to watch, catching everything that was thrown his direction, prompting some in the media to comment he looks like a new player. Obviously, Zuber has a big advantage with a year under his belt which included some game action as the Pats took full advantage of the 2020 roster rules, many of which are expected to return. Nixon looked like many rookies do in that he really didn't stick out much until the final day of minicamp where there was one particular pass he caught over the middle and accelerated upfield, looking fast. It was a nice offseason cap for him, but as we all know it's an uphill battle for first-year receivers in New England. It's hard to project how either can sneak onto the roster, but it starts with staying on the field throughout camp, perhaps the most vital component to finding a groove. The top trio are pretty clear with Bourne, Agholor and Meyers, with Harry being an x-factor. I'm still rooting for him and I'm not convinced the team is ready to simply cut ties with him. But there's no denying it's a huge camp for Harry. With so many tight ends and running backs, it could affect how many receivers they carry, but the good news is another season of relaxed roster rules should allow the team to continue to develop players like Zuber and Nixon, but they'll certainly have to earn it. -Mike Dussault

A lot has been said in regards to New England's running back grouping, but when you look at it though in my opinion it contains the correct combination for success,youthful drive and determination mixed with experienced talent that know what is required to win championships. I like the look of Damien Harris paired with Rhamondre Stevenson providing the drive and energy mixed with the ever dependable James White,Sony Michel and Brandon Bolden who have amassed 6 Super Bowl rings between them and collected massive amounts of priceless playing time and knowledge of what it takes to be the best. What is your view on the group and how you see them performing this upcoming season?

I think this is a really strong group and if they have better luck in the health department, they could be one of the best groups in the NFL. However, I do think there are some depth questions, as well as concerns about how they go about replacing Rex Burkhead, who might've been the offensive MVP last season prior to getting hurt. On the surface, the 2020 running back group was pretty easy to read -- Harris and Michel were the first down guys, Burkhead's balance was perfect for second down and White remains a third-down specialist. That's oversimplifying it a bit, but generally that was how the rotation went depending on who was healthy and available. Now, White is coming off a down year, a portion of which can certainly be traced to what he had to endure off the field, and Burkhead is in Houston. Rhamondre Stevenson is an exciting addition, but more in the early-down mold of Harris and Michel, if not as a short yardage specialist out of the gate. Even if he can catch a bit, it's a stretch to think he's going to do what White has done on third down as a rookie. That could be left to J.J. Taylor, who looked dynamic and explosive in OTAs, but concerns about Taylor's size could be an issue when considering him the workhorse third-down back. Bolden is a nice option to have, as he can play any running back role in a pinch, but I think ideally, he's a fallback option.