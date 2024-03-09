2024 Free Agent Forecast: Edge

Together, Uche and Jennings would make an ideal three-down player, but both have some shortcomings that could affect their overall usage. Judon is slated to return for one more year but after a contract adjustment last year, he could have some adjustments to figure out this year as well. He'll turn 32 in 2024, further highlighting the long-term need along the edge, especially when it comes to rushing the passer. For all of the defense's successes against the run after Judon was lost, they struggled to get after the quarterback consistently and were a middle-of-the-road team on third down.

All options are on the table this offseason along the edge. They need immediate reinforcements and long-term ones as well. Starting with free agency the team could look to make another big splash like they did with Judon in 2021.

Top players Josh Allen and Brian Burns received the Franchise Tag designation from their respective teams, removing two top options from the open market. Further down the list, the Texans' Jonathan Greenard is coming off a breakout season under DeMeco Ryans. Greenard is an all-around three-down defender and will be just 27 this year. A long-term investment in an ascending player like him would also make sense.

The Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong is another underrate edge player who could make sense with a multiple-year deal. He has long arms and the ability to play up and down the line of scrimmage.