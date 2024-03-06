2024 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

Patriots Free Agents: Mack Wilson.

Notable External Free Agents: Frankie Luvu, Devin White, Josey Jewell, Devin Bush, Zach Cunningham.

Position Analysis: The Patriots will return their two stalwart off-the-ball linebackers in Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai in 2024. Bentley played a career high with 91 percent of the defensive snaps in 2023, and he'll be just 28 as one of the captains of the defense. Tavai had a breakout year in his third season with the Patriots, and with 74 percent of the defensive snaps he saw the most action of his five-year career. Tavai's playmaking hit a new level in 2024 and he's emerged as one of the key pieces for the defense.

That duo is a good place to start, as the defense will also welcome Raekwon McMillan back into the fold. McMillan has been with the Patriots for three seasons but has spent two of them on Injured Reserve. Still, he's a potentially solid third option behind Bentley and Tavai, offering smarts and versatility.