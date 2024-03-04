2024 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback

On the outside, Shaun Wade finally got some valuable experience in 2023 that should set him up well to compete for a roster spot in 2024. Isaiah Bolden has intriguing height and speed and showed promise before a concussion in Week 2 of the preseason cost him the entirety of his rookie year. Marco Wilson was claimed off waivers late last season and saw 10 snaps in the season finale against the Jets. He has good size and started 37 games for the Cardinals.

There's some depth behind Jones and Gonzalez, but it's largely unproven and that's why an addition of a reliable third option could motivate the Patriots to mine free agency.

Stephon Gilmore is 33 and has been kicking around the league since leaving New England but could still offer a lot to the defense as a third corner to complement Jones and Gonzalez. But perhaps sticking with a youth movement is the best use of the team's cap dollars. An experienced and tough slot like Indy's Kenny Moore could be fit for a return to the team that gave him his first training camp opportunity, especially if the team does not retain Bryant and doesn't want to put all their hopes on Marcus Jones.