2024 Free Agent Forecast: Safety

Jabrill Peppers' emergence as a high-impact starter ensures some important continuity for 2024, while Marte Mapu's development in his second season is something to keep an eye on. Adrian Phillips was released in February after seeing his defensive role minimized in 2023, playing just 12 percent of the defensive snaps after playing 82 percent and 62 percent of them in his first two years as a Patriot.

If the Patriots are going to hit the free agency market for a safety it should be to retain Dugger. The team has had a recent history of losing players they've poured time and resources into, and though Dugger still has work to do to round out his game, especially against the pass, the positives he brings outweigh the holes in his game that should continue to be developed.

However, an argument could be made that the team never adequately replaced free safety Devin McCourty and that tacking to a player with more range and ability against the pass could make sense to the overall integrity of the defense. Will the Pats keep playing a high amount of three-safety packages? Could Mapu even take over for Dugger? Both are fair questions as the Patriots weigh any potential offer to Dugger.