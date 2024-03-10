2024 Free Agent Forecast: Running Back

Patriots Free Agents: Ezekiel Elliott (UFA)

Notable External Free Agents: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard, D'Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, Devin Singletary, AJ Dillon, Zack Moss

Positional Analysis: Among the many signs that the Patriots offensive roster talent had depreciated to a sunken place was their lack of depth at running back in the 2023 season.

Ezekiel Elliott (184 attempts) and Rhamondre Stevenson (156) had the weight of the entire running game on their shoulders. The duo combined to carry the ball on 340 of New England's 375 designed runs. Zeke was all they had left when Stevenson went down with a high-ankle injury late in the year. Plus, the Pats balked at having a primary receiving back, a role that has been so productive in their old offense over the years – an odd approach at the position, indeed.

Although we'd generally advocate for the interchangeability of most running backs, the Pats would certainly prefer to have more depth at running back heading into 2024. Furthermore, they could use more explosiveness to go along with their power backs while needing to decide on Elliott's future as the primary backup to Stevenson, who will hopefully have a bounce-back year.

After signing with the Patriots in August, Elliott was a consummate pro after being released by the Cowboys last offseason, which is worth something. The former Cowboys star had a great attitude toward a forgotten season, with many teammates pointing to his positive vibes and strong leadership. Despite the Patriots record, Zeke was still willing to step up after Stevenson's injury, encouraging the Pats coaching staff to feed him touches when he could've been thinking about setting himself up to go into the offseason fresh with an eye toward his next contract.