 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Mar 07 - 02:00 PM | Tue Mar 12 - 12:55 PM

Report: Patriots Keeping Kendrick Bourne

Report: Patriots to Trade Mac Jones

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Running Back

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Edge

NFL Free Agency 2024: Frequently Asked Questions

Patriots employees celebrate International Women's Day by sharing experiences working in sports

Behind the Scenes at the 2024 NFL Combine with Head Coach Jerod Mayo, Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf and Patriots Scouting Staff

New England Patriots 2024 Free Agency Primer

Report: Patriots Re-Sign Standout TE Hunter Henry 

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 7 & 8 (video edition)

Report: Patriots Agree to Terms With Free Agent OT Chukwuma Okorafor

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers 

Patriots Catch-22 3/7: Ranking the Draft WRs, Rebuilding the O-Line, Free Agency Preview

Patriots Unfiltered 3/7: Free Agency Preview, Mock Drafts and NFL Draft Talk

NFL Free Agency | Patriots Writers Talk Jacoby Brissett, Tyron Smith, Christian Wilkins and More

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Running Back

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024’s free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we’ll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the running backs. 

Mar 10, 2024 at 11:37 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliot
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliot

Patriots Free Agents: Ezekiel Elliott (UFA)

Notable External Free Agents: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard, D'Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, Devin Singletary, AJ Dillon, Zack Moss

Positional Analysis: Among the many signs that the Patriots offensive roster talent had depreciated to a sunken place was their lack of depth at running back in the 2023 season.

Ezekiel Elliott (184 attempts) and Rhamondre Stevenson (156) had the weight of the entire running game on their shoulders. The duo combined to carry the ball on 340 of New England's 375 designed runs. Zeke was all they had left when Stevenson went down with a high-ankle injury late in the year. Plus, the Pats balked at having a primary receiving back, a role that has been so productive in their old offense over the years – an odd approach at the position, indeed.

Although we'd generally advocate for the interchangeability of most running backs, the Pats would certainly prefer to have more depth at running back heading into 2024. Furthermore, they could use more explosiveness to go along with their power backs while needing to decide on Elliott's future as the primary backup to Stevenson, who will hopefully have a bounce-back year.

After signing with the Patriots in August, Elliott was a consummate pro after being released by the Cowboys last offseason, which is worth something. The former Cowboys star had a great attitude toward a forgotten season, with many teammates pointing to his positive vibes and strong leadership. Despite the Patriots record, Zeke was still willing to step up after Stevenson's injury, encouraging the Pats coaching staff to feed him touches when he could've been thinking about setting himself up to go into the offseason fresh with an eye toward his next contract.

For those reasons, fans might be encouraged to retain Elliott, who shouldn't cost much after it took until training camp for him to sign last season. However, Elliott's value added as a ball carrier is diminishing considerably. The Pats running back posted a career-low 2.9 yards after contact per rush, only producing 24 missed tackles on 184 attempts (28th among 31 RBs).

Elliott's best days are clearly behind him as he was one of the league's least efficient backs, producing -0.23 expected points added per rush. Like any back, Zeke's production would improve with better blocking. Still, his ability to break tackles and run through defenses is well below where it was years ago. From this perspective, bringing back Elliott on a team-friendly deal to be a part of a committee wouldn't be a bad move, but there are better moves out there.

Regarding the other free-agent running backs, it's all a matter of your perspective on running back value as a whole. There are some big names in this year's free-agent class, including former rushing champs Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Austin Ekeler.

The NFL landscape is devaluing running backs. With at least five premier running backs in free agency and teams reluctant to pay them on second and third contracts, could the RB market suddenly become a market inefficiency from which the Patriots could benefit? In other words, New England gets a steal by zigging while the rest of the league zags.

For a team that needs offensive firepower and wants to run the ball under new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, pairing Stevenson with another factor back is enticing. Furthermore, the Pats can't get to April's draft with too many needs. They need to fill some holes in free agency because they don't have enough draft capital to address everything on offense.

Related Links

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson

For the running backs don't matter truthers like myself, the best course of action for the Patriots to bolster their running back depth would be to sign an efficient, low-cost back like AJ Dillon or Zack Moss while drafting depth on day three of the draft to roll with Rhamondre Stevenson, Dillon/Moss/Zeke, a rookie, and Kevin Harris.

However, I'm going against every fiber of my being by saying there is sound logic to making more of an investment to upgrade the backfield. Since they have Stevenson as RB1, pairing Rhamondre with a more explosive change-of-pace back, such as Pollard or Ekeler, is my preference. Pollard was much better as a platoon back rather than an RB1 in Dallas, while Ekeler brings value as a receiver, and both are more big-play backs than between-the-tackles power backs like Stevenson.

The Patriots shouldn't overextend for any aging running back free agency. Still, if there's an upgrade to be had on a discount, there's plenty of talent in free agency to fill out the backfield and take it off the needs list.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Edge

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the edge players.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the defensive line.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the tight ends. 
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers 

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the wide receivers. 
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the linebackers.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the quarterbacks.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Safety

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the safeties.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the offensive line. 
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the cornerbacks.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the cornerbacks.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the quarterbacks.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots Keeping Kendrick Bourne

Report: Patriots to Trade Mac Jones

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Running Back

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Edge

NFL Free Agency 2024: Frequently Asked Questions

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes at the 2024 NFL Combine with Head Coach Jerod Mayo, Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf and Patriots Scouting Staff

Get a behind the scenes look at the 2024 NFL Combine including interviews with Head Coach Jerod Mayo, Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf, and more.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 7 & 8 (video edition)

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes seven and eight of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Hear the group's thoughts on the Patriots Super Bowl win over the Seahawks, the Super Bowl comeback from 28-3 to victory over the Falcons and more.

The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Kendrick Bourne reflects on last season's injury, desire to return to Pats | NFL Total Access

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne reflects on last season's injury, desire to return to the Patriots on NFL Total Access.

NFL Free Agency | Patriots Writers Talk Jacoby Brissett, Tyron Smith, Christian Wilkins and More

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo and Evan Lazar discuss the potential players on the free agent market who could fit in the Patriots system, how Jacoby Brissett could act as a veteran mentor for a rookie QB and what bringing in a veteran receiver like Calvin Ridley could do to boost offensive production. They discuss what veteran tackle Tyron Smith and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on what they could do to help build some strength on the offensive and defensive lines.

Pats LB Matt Judon on his recovery from biceps injury, impressions of Jerod Mayo as HC | Good Morning Football

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his recovery from biceps injury, impressions of Jerod Mayo as head coach.

Evaluating the quarterbacks and wide receivers | NFL Combine Day 4 Recap

Watch as Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar offer their takeaways from media access with quarterbacks and wide receivers on Day 4 of the NFL Combine and which prospects could fit with the Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising