10 Patriots Things to Watch at 2024 Scouting Combine

The Quarterbacks

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks as always and the NFL has done a good job to move them to later in the week when fans can attend and/or view their Saturday workouts. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are the obvious top three and the Patriots should have a chance for at least one of them if they so choose. Later options like Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy and Senior Bowl standout Spencer Rattler could also warrant consideration. However, it's behind the scenes that the real work will be done on the quarterbacks, as in-person interviews are more impactful at this point than any testing numbers produced in Indy, especially when the top prospects are unlikely to throw.

Eye on the Defensive Front

The Patriots released Lawrence Guy this week, and while they have some depth in-house to offset that move, it highlights the short-term nature of the defensive front's contracts. Remaining 2023 starters Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise and Christian Barmore are all entering the final years of their deals. So, as much as the Patriots need to remake their offense, the defense can't be totally ignored as major needs are coming down the pike. T'Vondre Sweat will tip the scales in Indy, likely weighing close to 360 pounds, while Missouri's Darius Robinson is coming off a strong Senior Bowl that likely elevated him into first-round territory. Justin Eboigbe, Jordan Jefferson and Fabien Lovett are some later options that could be developed in 2024 with 2025 in mind. It's hard to truly bang the table for defense before the third round though considering how many holes the Pats have on offense.

Defensive Back a Need?