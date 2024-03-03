Analysis: Top Takeaways From Offensive Line Workouts at the NFL Combine

The Patriots have major needs along the offensive line following a season where they ranked second-to-last in ESPN's pass-blocking win rate metric.

Without stable pass protection, quarterback Mac Jones got sped up to the point where he was relegated to the bench, and it deterred the Patriots from running the drop-back pass game that they envisioned under former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien in 2023. Now, starting tackles Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown are unrestricted free agents. Between a lack of depth and a need to upgrade performance, offensive tackle is a major, major need this offseason.

The Patriots could reportedly enter the free-agent sweepstakes for former Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith, who was a second-team All-Pro last season. Smith would be a perfect short-term bridge to a younger player at left tackle, while Bengals free agent Jonah Williams is another potential stabilizer at right tackle. Besides those two, the free-agent market is thin, and the Patriots must add youthful talent to the pipeline.

Although the Pats have made it clear they'd like to retain Onwenu, it's worth discussing how things will change schematically for this group under new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and offensive line coach Scott Peters. Van Pelt and Peters were in Indianapolis this week to interview top offensive tackle prospects Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu, among others.

In terms of traits at OT, one would expect the Patriots to prioritize length, range, toughness, and smarts. New England is expected to transition to an outside zone-based rushing attack, which requires athletic offensive tackles who can move laterally to reach blocks on the line of scrimmage and block on the perimeter. The goal in outside zone is to get the defense to flow horizontally while the offensive line pins them down to set up cutback lanes for the ball carrier. To execute those blocks, tackles need to have good foot speed.

The new regime must believe that Onwenu either fits the scheme at tackle or is worth retaining as a guard. However, some evaluators had concerns with Onwenu's pass protection tape from last season at OT, pointing to how frequently he was getting beat around the edge. Many view Onwenu as a guard who can play tackle in a pinch rather than a long-term fit at right tackle. Onwenu is a great lineman, but if the Patriots retain him, it might not be as simple as penciling him in at right tackle.

Luckily for the Patriots, the offensive tackle class in this year's draft is terrific. We could see at least six tackles taken in the first round, with 10-plus tackles projected in the top 100 picks. If they find a veteran quarterback solution, say Baker Mayfield, the Patriots could take a tackle with their first-round pick. Due to the great depth in this class, there are also day-two options that could start early in their NFL careers in circumstances where the Patriots take a quarterback at No. 3.

Here are our biggest winners, losers, and other takeaways with the offensive linemen taking center stage at Lucas Oil Stadium on the final day of the NFL Combine in Indy:

Finding the Sweet Spot for the Patriots to Draft an Offensive Tackle

Assuming the Patriots draft a quarterback third overall, the board could get complicated for them to find a day-one starter at offensive tackle to protect Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. New England also needs to "weaponize" the offense by adding an impact receiver, furthering the different permutations for the Pats in the top 100.

Along with top tackles Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu, Taliese Fuaga, Troy Fautanu, JC Latham, and Tyler Guyton should all come off the board between picks 10 to 25. That leaves the Patriots in a tough spot: pass on Alt or Fashanu early, and they'll likely watch the parade go by until they're on the clock again at pick 34. New England could trade back into the first round to secure a franchise tackle, but there are two names to keep an eye on at the top of the second round.

First, Georgia product Amarius Mims has top-20 talent with freakish measurables (6-7, 340 pounds, 36 ⅛" arms) but only made seven career starts in college and had to tap out of drills after pulling up on his second 40-yard dash attempt grabbing at his hamstring. Mims is coming off tightrope ankle surgery that derailed his opportunity to be a full-time starter in 2023. Although it's in a limited sample size, Mims has a first-round athletic profile (9.53 RAS) and tape, but players with his lack of experience with injury concerns could fall to the second round. If he does slide, Mims would be a steal at 34th overall.

The other prospect who looks like a great fit for the 34th overall pick is BYU's Kingsley Suamataia. The nearly 6-5, 326-pound Suamataia moves similarly to cousin Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions. The BYU product was excellent during field work during Sunday's drills. His movement skills are all over his film in pass protection, reach blocks, pulls, climbs, and screens – Suamataia has future starter written all over him.

New England will benefit from the depth in this offensive tackle class. Still, they need immediate contributors on the offensive line, so they'll have to find the sweet spots to address their needs.

Joe Alt Solidifies OT1 Status, Olu Fashanu Drops Out Due to Injury