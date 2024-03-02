Analysis: Takeaways from Quarterback, Wide Receiver, and Running Back Workouts at the NFL Combine 

Wide Receivers

Xavier Worthy, Texas

4.21!!! Worthy's record-breaking speed is all over his film on vertical routes, crossers, and catch-and-run opportunities. He might be on the lighter side at 165 pounds, but he's fast, fast. I wouldn't be upset at all if he's the Patriots second-round pick, but he might not last that long.

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

The pipe dream is over. Mitchell solidified his stock as a first-round prospect with a tremendous all-around workout highlighted by a 4.34-second 40-yard dash. It seems unlikely that Mitchell will still be on the board for the Patriots at No. 34.

Keon Coleman, Florida State

The play speed vs. track speed debate has already begun with Coleman after posting a subpar 4.61-second 40-yard dash. Although he shows good explosiveness after the catch, Coleman's 40 time is not surprising based on how he moves before the catch. He's a plodding route-runner on film who struggles to create separation, winning on contested catches and the vertical route tree. Coleman's field work, particularly his reps through the gauntlet, was impressive. Still, it's hard to stomach the Patriots taking Coleman when they've whiffed on his exact profile in the past – way too many N'Keal Harry vibes.

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Legette is at the top of my rewatch list after posting a 9.92 RAS with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. On film and at the Senior Bowl, Legette was an unrefined downfield route runner who is a linear athlete. He's an explosive straight-line mover, which showed in his 40-yard dash and explosiveness scores, but there isn't much separation at the top of the route. At 221 pounds, Legette struggles to sink and cut because he has a top-heavy build, but there's no doubt he's an explosive athlete who can vertically and horizontally stretch the defense while creating yards after the catch – a potential Patriots target on day two.

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Wilson remains one of "my guys" in this receiver class by checking all the necessary boxes with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. The Michigan product is a highly efficient route-runner with sudden breaks, good salesmanship, and the necessary burst to create separation – sign me up.

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Smooth, explosive, and fast: there isn't much else to say about McConkey. My only concern is how his 186-pound frame will hold up in the NFL after dealing with injuries in college. It's a little scary to take him at the top of the second round, but McConkey's athletic profile and film are reminiscent of Saints wideout Chris Olave. He looked so natural out there.

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Like the two names mentioned above on this list, Pearsall has been checking boxes since the Senior Bowl: a route-running technician with a 9.65 relative athletic score, great explosiveness, and timed speed (4.41s). Pearsall is a solid day-two option for the Patriots.

Tez Walker, North Carolina

After a disappointing Senior Bowl week, I'm warming back up to the idea of the Patriots pairing Walker with his college quarterback, Drake Maye. Walker is a vertical threat who maintained that status with a 4.36-second 40-yard dash. He'll need to become more deceptive on his vertical stems to create intermediate separation, and his drops/catch point strength is a legit concern. Still, it would give Maye a familiar big-play outside receiver.

Jalen McMillan, Washington

The pro comparison for McMillan is easy: he's Jakobi Meyers with more burst. McMillan tested as an explosive athlete with great jumps and a 4.45-second 40-yard dash. He's got a well-rounded profile of film and athleticism (9.43 RAS) to be a solid day-two pick.

Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Burton is on my post-combine watch list after posting a 9.34 relative athletic score with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash. The Alabama product shows good physicality throughout the route to win at the catch point while bringing plenty of speed to be a more productive pro than he was a college player for the Crimson Tide.

Bub Means, Pittsburgh