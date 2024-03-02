Plenty of New England Ties at NFL Scouting Combine

Zak Zinter, who went to BB&N, broke his leg against Ohio State and missed out on playing through the Wolverine's championship run, said his rehab was going well and that he'd be more than open to a potential return to the familiar fields of Foxboro. "I've been, been to Foxboro, been to Gillette, my parents live there right now, so, I mean, it'd be pretty cool," said Zinter.

UConn's twosome includes an offensive and defensive line pairing that got into plenty of scraps during their time in Storrs, but that intensity helped Christian Haynes and Eric Watts get to this point, on the verge of hearing their names called during the NFL Draft.

"Me and him probably got kicked out of practice a lot because we're both like alpha males, so we want to be dominant," said Watts. "We both get after each other. Sometimes emotion got a little higher for both of us. Anything that happens between us on the field never carried over, it ended right there, we left off, we shake hands, we hug. It's just us competing and we're both competitors and we both definitely have what it takes to perform at the next level."

"Me and Eric, we've been going at it since he came in," said Haynes with smile. "We were roommates at the time too. So it was just like we always knew we had to compete against each other better. We might butt heads at practice sometimes but at the end of the day, we were always brothers."