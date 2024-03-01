Top Takeaways from Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye's Media Availability at the NFL Combine

Jayden Daniels

As the league continues to sort through this quarterback class, Daniels has emerged as the consensus QB2 behind Williams.

Although that doesn't mean Washington is set on Daniels, there isn't much concern about Daniels's tape. He's a dynamic runner and is coming into the league as a more advanced passer in many people's eyes than recent dual threats like Lamar Jackson or Justin Fields. The knock on Daniels is his size/frame. He's a slender guy, which you saw first-hand when he got to the podium inside the Indianapolis Convention Center. With how often he runs, Daniels does have some durability concerns.

The LSU quarterback has opted out of on-field work here at the combine, but the expectation is that he'll weigh in for teams with the rest of the group on Saturday morning. That number will be overanalyzed in the next few months while debating these three quarterbacks.

As for his impressions of his Patriots interview and potentially playing in Foxborough, Daniels, who had a calm, confident presence at the podium, said all the right things (obviously, nobody was expecting him to get up there and say anything bad about any team, but I digress). Daniels stood at the mic with a relaxed demeanor reminiscent of his poise in the pocket.

"It would be dope," Daniels said about potentially being drafted by the Patriots. "Obviously, growing up and seeing what Tom Brady did, six Super Bowls, that's tough to live up to. But that'd be dope to come in there, see the success that they've had, and help them get back on that track."

Daniels also noted that he had a "good" meeting with the Patriots brass, adding that he is familiar with head coach Jerod Mayo.

"It was good to be able to put a face to the name. I know the names of those guys, so to be able to sit down and have human contact with them, talk eye to eye with them, it was great," Daniels said.