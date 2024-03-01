 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Feb 29 - 02:00 PM | Tue Mar 05 - 11:55 AM

Plenty of New England Ties at NFL Scouting Combine

Analysis: Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson, Top Takeaways from Tight End and Cornerback Workouts at the Combine

Evaluating the quarterbacks and wide receivers | NFL Combine Day 4 Recap

Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson

Patriots Draft Countdown: At the Combine with ESPN's Field Yates

Receivers and Running Backs Offer Patriots Intrigue at NFL Scouting Combine

Top Takeaways from Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye's Media Availability at the NFL Combine

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 5 & 6

Tight Ends, Safeties and Cornerbacks Spotlight Day 3 | NFL Combine Recap

Patriots Catch-22: NFL Combine Takeaways Through Three Days in Indy, Ranking the QBs

Throwback Photos: Patriots at the NFL Scouting Combine

Patriots Draft Countdown: Mike & Evan Talk Best Position Fits in the Draft with ESPN's Matt Miller

Patriots Unfiltered: Latest from the NFL Combine, NFLPA Player Survey on NFL Facilities

Jerod Mayo Highlights the Patriots Offseason Strategy | NFL Combine Day 2 Recap

Patriots Draft Countdown: At the NFL Combine with ESPN's Jordan Reid

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Coaches and Execs Share Positive Reviews of Patriots Hires

Davon Godchaux marries model Chanel Iman while sailing the Caribbean Sea on a yacht 

Head Coach Jerod Mayo 2/28: "Every year we're going for bigger, faster, stronger players"

Top Takeaways from Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo's Media Availability at the NFL Combine

Top Takeaways from Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye's Media Availability at the NFL Combine

The top quarterback prospects in this year's draft discussed their meetings with the Patriots and potentially playing in New England at the NFL Combine. 

Mar 01, 2024 at 01:11 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye address the media at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye address the media at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024.

Indianapolis, Ind. – The Patriots plans in the 2024 NFL Draft are coming into focus as New England is casting a wide net at the top of the quarterback class at the NFL Combine this week.

Head coach Jerod Mayo and director of scouting Eliot Wolf led interviews with quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix in Indianapolis this week. The Pats haven't formally met with Michael Penix Jr. or Spencer Rattler in Indy, but they did get to know both QBs at the Senior Bowl in Mobile last month.

There are conflicting reports about how locked in the Patriots are into taking a quarterback with the third overall selection in April's draft. However, it would be surprising to see New England go in a different direction with their highest draft pick since selecting Drew Bledsoe first overall in the 1993 NFL Draft. With quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, the feeling around the combine is that they'd both be worthy of the No. 3 pick in the draft. The question for the Patriots is more about who will be available when they're on the clock out of the tier-one QBs.

Despite growing concerns about his approach to the draft process, it's still the overwhelming consensus that the Bears will select USC quarterback Caleb Williams first overall. Then, it's up to the Commanders, who hired offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to join new head coach Dan Quinn's staff, to choose between Daniels and Maye. Daniels would unlock all aspects of Kingsbury's Air Raid system with his dynamic mobility, but it's worth noting that Maye played in an Air Raid offense under North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

Due to their like-mindedness as offensive architects, Kingsbury has a relationship with Lindsey, so there is a deeper connection there to link Maye to Washington. Still, Daniels's consistency, cleaner mechanics, and draft-year film from the 2023 season have given him an edge over Maye. That would seemingly leave Maye for the Patriots.

We heard from the three prospective quarterbacks on Friday for the third overall pick. Here is what they said about their interviews with the Patriots and potentially playing in New England:

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels
AP Photo by Vasha Hunt
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels

As the league continues to sort through this quarterback class, Daniels has emerged as the consensus QB2 behind Williams.

Although that doesn't mean Washington is set on Daniels, there isn't much concern about Daniels's tape. He's a dynamic runner and is coming into the league as a more advanced passer in many people's eyes than recent dual threats like Lamar Jackson or Justin Fields. The knock on Daniels is his size/frame. He's a slender guy, which you saw first-hand when he got to the podium inside the Indianapolis Convention Center. With how often he runs, Daniels does have some durability concerns.

The LSU quarterback has opted out of on-field work here at the combine, but the expectation is that he'll weigh in for teams with the rest of the group on Saturday morning. That number will be overanalyzed in the next few months while debating these three quarterbacks.

As for his impressions of his Patriots interview and potentially playing in Foxborough, Daniels, who had a calm, confident presence at the podium, said all the right things (obviously, nobody was expecting him to get up there and say anything bad about any team, but I digress). Daniels stood at the mic with a relaxed demeanor reminiscent of his poise in the pocket.

"It would be dope," Daniels said about potentially being drafted by the Patriots. "Obviously, growing up and seeing what Tom Brady did, six Super Bowls, that's tough to live up to. But that'd be dope to come in there, see the success that they've had, and help them get back on that track."

Daniels also noted that he had a "good" meeting with the Patriots brass, adding that he is familiar with head coach Jerod Mayo.

"It was good to be able to put a face to the name. I know the names of those guys, so to be able to sit down and have human contact with them, talk eye to eye with them, it was great," Daniels said.

The Patriots might not have an opportunity to select Daniels if the Commanders decide to take him before the Pats are on the clock, but he's a highly intriguing option for New England.

Related Links

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye
Chris Seward/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye

Drake Maye

It wouldn't be draft season without one top quarterback prospects falling down the board from the consensus after the college football season.

When you discuss the North Carolina quarterback, there isn't a feeling that Maye's stock is cratering to the point where he won't be a top-five, or even higher, selection. However, there are concerns about how quickly Maye can immediately play at a high level in the NFL. Maye has made more big-time throws than any quarterback prospect over the last two seasons, but his game lacks consistency due to erratic footwork and pocket mechanics. He'll also need to tighten up his release, which is something the Patriots might emphasize when stacking their board.

Although he has warts like any prospect, Maye's arm talent and mobility match where the league is trending at the position, and the peak throws on his film are excellent. There's also a sense that some are overthinking it with Maye, similar to Justin Herbert, who had similar knocks.

During his press conference, Maye pointed to an interesting connection that he has with Tom Brady. Maye worked with assistant coach Clyde Christensen at North Carolina, who was with the Buccaneers when Brady was in Tampa Bay.

"Coach Christensen was my coach. He helped with the quarterbacks in North Carolina. He coached Tom back in Tampa. I got to watch some old film, some quarterback drills," Maye said. He also added that Christensen spoke about how Brady handled himself and cared for his body.

As things currently stand, the winds are blowing toward Maye being the available quarterback when the Patriots are picking on draft night.

Caleb Williams

Quickly, Williams is going about the process differently than many prospects by revealing his medicals on a team-by-team basis. Williams also isn't participating in drills in Indy.

I'll believe the Bears pass on Williams with the first overall pick when I see it. But, with growing speculation about how Williams is handling all this, it's at least including him here. When asked about his meeting with the Patriots, Williams had an interesting response about the size of the Pats contingent in the room compared to other teams.

"The Patriots were cool. The room wasn't packed. They asked me questions about life, about ball," Williams said.

It's notable that Williams said the Patriots had fewer people in the room. One thought that comes to mind is that Mayo and Wolf are trying to establish a circle of trust.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson, Top Takeaways from Tight End and Cornerback Workouts at the Combine

With the Patriots releasing J.C. Jackson on Friday, who are some cornerbacks that stood out during Friday's workout? Plus, a look at this year's tight end class. 
news

Receivers and Running Backs Offer Patriots Intrigue at NFL Scouting Combine

The wide receivers and running backs took to the podiums at the NFL Scouting Combine, offering an intriguing array of options that could fit the Patriots biggest needs.
news

NFL Coaches and Execs Share Positive Reviews of Patriots Hires

NFL coaches and general managers offered their thoughts on three of the Patriots personnel and coaching hires from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Top Takeaways from Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo's Media Availability at the NFL Combine

The Patriots head coach met with reporters in Indianapolis to discuss his vision for the upcoming offseason and what he's looking for at the scouting combine.
news

Eliot Wolf Discusses the Upcoming Offseason with Patriots.com at the NFL Combine 

The Patriots Director of Scouting sat down exclusively with Patriots.com to discuss free agency, the upcoming NFL Draft, and more from Indianapolis. 
news

2024 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

More than 300 of the top prospects will be put through on-field drills, medical testing, exams and interviews with team personnel and the media in advance of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

10 Patriots Things to Watch at 2024 Scouting Combine

Here's what to watch for from a Patriots perspective as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week.
news

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Wide Receiver Rankings

With the NFL Scouting Combine taking place in Indianapolis next week, here is a pre-combine ranking of the wide receiver class in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

8 Key Takeaways from NFL Scouting Combine

Here are my key takeaways from a Patriots perspective after a full week in Indianapolis talking to 2023 prospects.
news

Combine Recap: Patriots Meet With Top Prospects at Positions of Need in Indianapolis

The Patriots met with several top prospects at positions of need at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis over the last week.
news

Top Alabama Prospects Discuss Playing for Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien

Here are some fits for the Patriots offense in the draft that previously played for Bill O'Brien at Alabama. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Plenty of New England Ties at NFL Scouting Combine

Analysis: Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson, Top Takeaways from Tight End and Cornerback Workouts at the Combine

Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson

Receivers and Running Backs Offer Patriots Intrigue at NFL Scouting Combine

Top Takeaways from Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye's Media Availability at the NFL Combine

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Evaluating the quarterbacks and wide receivers | NFL Combine Day 4 Recap

Watch as Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar offer their takeaways from media access with quarterbacks and wide receivers on Day 4 of the NFL Combine and which prospects could fit with the Patriots.

Patriots Draft Countdown: At the Combine with ESPN's Field Yates

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar are joined by ESPN's Field Yates to talk about possibilities for the New England Patriots in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lazar, Dussault and Yates delve into who the Patriots can take at third overall this year, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Jalen Daniels.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 5 & 6

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes five and six of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots.  Hear the group's thoughts on the 16-0 regular season and the aftermath of quarterback Matt Cassel's play in the wake of Tom Brady's 2008 injury.

The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Drake Maye goes one-on-one with Pelissero at '24 combine

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye goes one-on-one with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the 2024 combine.

Schrager's top 5 players who will 'wow' at combine this weekend 'GMFB'

NFL Network's Peter Schrager shares 5 players who will 'wow' at the combine this weekend.

Tight Ends, Safeties and Cornerbacks Spotlight Day 3 | NFL Combine Recap

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down Day 3 of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. They discuss Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and the top defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also try a taste of Indianapolis with shrimp cocktail from St. Elmo's Steakhouse.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising