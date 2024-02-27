Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats pass on QB?

I am completely onboard with the general consensus that our New England Patriots should be seriously looking to take either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels with the third overall pick in this year's NFL draft but I also feel that it would be in their best interests to try and recruit Dallas' brilliant backup quarterback Cooper Rush or if not think about going with the Baltimore Ravens pending free agent Tyler Huntley to be that reliable experienced backup?Marc Saez

Again, I like the idea of Maye and Daniels but only if the Patriots are convinced that's the guy. Too many teams take quarterbacks they're not in love with and that leads to trouble, especially high in the first round. I'm not overly interested in acquiring backups. Both Rush and Huntley would likely be looking for the opportunity to start somewhere and if the Patriots draft a rookie at No. 3 then at some point he would be the starter. If there is a need for stop gap I'd rather have a veteran like Gardner Minshew or Jacoby Brissett – guys who have started but at this stage are considered backups. Rush and Huntley are likely looking for an opportunity to establish themselves as starters. Either way if the Patriots take a quarterback in the first round I want to see him play sooner rather than later, even if that means allowing him to sit and learn to start the season.

If the Patriots choose not to take a QB with the third pick or at all in this draft, they are choosing a slower rebuild and will most likely have a fairly high pick again in next year's draft. What does next year's QB class look like? I'm assuming there is no Caleb Williams but are there any prospects that show signs they could be as highly regarded as a Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels?

Eric Antonovitch

Obviously a lot of things can change a year from now but at this point most of the experts agree that next year's quarterback class will be weak. That said, not many of those experts felt Daniels would be a potential top-three pick heading into last season and now he's the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and certainly will come off the board pretty quickly. Sheduer Sanders at Colorado could be one of those prospects who rises with a strong season, and Texas' Quinn Ewers has some ability. But overall it is not considered to be a deep and talented crop for 2025.

Regarding the Patriots quarterback situation, why not trade for Justin Fields (third-round pick) and simply bring in a good QB coach to fix Fields' passing problems? Seems logical, especially since Fields is young, athletic, has three years of NFL experience and the Pats could then trade down from No. 3 and stock up on picks for this year and next. What do you think?

Tony Ess

Basically it would come down to a simple question – do you believe Fields is better than whichever quarterback remains on the board at No. 3? Would you rather have Fields or Maye? Fields or Daniels? For me, the answer would be the rookie in both cases but it doesn't matter what I think. If the Patriots think differently then that kind of trade would make some sense. I like Fields and believe he still has the potential to be a quality quarterback. He's obviously a gifted runner but still needs works in the traditional NFL passing game with regard to making his progressions and becoming more accurate on a consistent basis. The skills are there and he's flashed that ability at times, but the bottom line is he is 10-28 as a starter during his three seasons and will be needing a new contract soon. I'd rather go with the young option and hope for more upside.

In the NFL's free agency, money talks loud. There however is a second just slightly less important factor. What is a good fit with the possibility of winning? The Patriots have plenty of capital, over $80 million once J.C. Jackson is cut plus of the top teams with like amounts of free money, they have more players already under contract. My feeling at this point is why would any upper tier free agent want to sign with a team with no quarterback, an unproven coach and staff, a cold weather climate and the worst record of drafting in the top three rounds the past 10 years? Can you talk me down from the cliff?

David Brown

I'm not going to even try to talk you off the ledge because there isn't much wrong with your analysis. The Patriots are rebuilding and in most cases teams in that situation need to outbid the contenders in order to attract free agents. With very few exceptions players opt for the best offer. That was the case in 2021 when the Patriots outspent everybody and acquired a bunch of free agents – so it is possible. Obviously you don't want to be getting into the habit of throwing money around in free agency every year, but identifying one or two top ones and aggressively targeting them makes some sense. That way you can augment the veteran talent with high draft picks and start to work your way back into contention. But it won't be easy and many good decisions will need to be made in order to make that happen.

I understand the Team QB folks who want whichever top quarterback is still standing at the third selection. And I understand the Team Marvin Harrison folks, who want the guy who appears to be the consensus best player in the draft. But for every Joe Burrow, there's a Mitch Trubisky. For every Ja'Marr Chase, there's a Corey Davis. The NFL draft can truly be a crap-shoot. So, doesn't it make sense to increase the odds a little? Am I crazy to think that the best option is to trade down and reap as many picks as possible?

Michael Rose

I don't hate the idea of trading down and adding more picks. The Patriots are obviously more than one player away, so adding picks in the early rounds would help. But I disagree with the notion that trading down increases the odds of finding good players. Yes, by moving down and adding picks the Patriots would be adding more players, theoretically improving their chances of getting talent. But moving down also takes the more talented players off the board, so it makes it harder to find that talent. Obviously there are no guarantees but the third best player in the draft should be more talented than the 15th. Generally the higher you pick the greater the odds are that you will find talent. But it's not a perfect exercise and mistakes will be made, and that's why I don't hate the idea of moving down. Lots of options for the Patriots moving forward but I would still be in favor of taking a quarterback if possible.

The Patriots have a very spotty record of identifying and drafting/signing players in recent years. They drafted poorly, then let most of the few productive draft picks walk (Trey Flowers, Joe Thuney, Jakobi Myers as a UDFA, now Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche and Mike Onwenu) in exchange for comp picks. Their free-agent spree three years ago was largely a bust. And they've used high picks to choose players who, it appears, other teams had much farther down on their draft boards (N'Keal Harry, Joejuan Williams, Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton, Duke Dawson, Cyrus Jones, Justin Rohrwasser, etc.). Without the dominant presence of Bill Belichick in the talent-selection process, do you expect that we'll we see more of an emphasis on talent and production/track record, rather than value and projecting guys into roles that they haven't assumed before?

Bill Stuart

This post is a very good synopsis of why the Patriots find themselves in the position they're in. Several years of poor drafting and personnel decisions have left the roster lacking in many areas. And you're right to point out the choices to let proven young talent leave via free agency, only to be forced to overpay for their replacements. But Belichick also had a lot of years of very effective drafting and developing that led to the dynasty in the first place. In addition to Tom Brady, players like Richard Seymour, Matt Light, Deion Branch, David Givens, Daniel Graham, Vince Wilfork, Ty Warren, Dan Koppen, Asante Samuel, Eugene Wilson, Logan Mankins, Stephen Gostkowski, Jerod Mayo, Patrick Chung, Sebastian Vollmer, Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty, Rob Gronkowski, Nate Solder, Shane Vereen, Marcus Cannon, Chandler Jones, Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Logan Ryan, Duron Harmon, James White and Shaq Mason (and that doesn't even include UDFAs) were huge parts of the Patriots sustained success for 20 years. If the new regime manages to hit on as many picks as Belichick did, the future will be bright.

The Patriots have been near the bottom of the league in spending for several years. But since all teams are under the salary cap, exactly what kind of spending does this entail?

Mark Leslie