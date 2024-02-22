Five Takeaways From the Patriots Introductory Press Conference With New Coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington, and Jeremy Springer

"The process was definitely a learning experience. I've interviewed people in the past before for other jobs, but this one was a little bit different, but it was exciting," Mayo said. "I learned a lot. I learned a lot from the coaches who came in and interviewed who didn't get hired. Hopefully, they had a good sense of what we are trying to build here."

Along with other influences from inside and outside the building, Mayo acknowledged that Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf had a big hand in helping him build the coaching staff. According to reports, Wolf is taking on a larger role post-Belichick. According to Mayo, Wolf was in on every interview for the coaching staff during the hiring process.

"Once Eliot got here, we hit it off the first time we met. He's one of those guys who is an ego-free guy. He just wants to win football games, and that's what I live by as well. He's been a great partner in this," Mayo explained. "From a team-wide perspective all the way down to the individual players, our philosophy matches. We want to put good football players out there who are fast, smart, and play for one another; he sees it the same way."

"He definitely has a lot of resources and contacts outside the building," Mayo added on Wolf.

The other big-picture takeaway from Mayo's remarks was the Patriots head coach's emphasis on having a larger staff. The Pats are expected to have at least 21 coaches on this year's staff, an increase from a smaller staff under former head coach Bill Belichick.

"Historically, we've always had small staffs. It's hard to get things done that way in today's NFL," Mayo said. "We wanted to make sure we weren't duplicating roles. We were thinking about what value a role brings to the team. We weren't really thinking about size. We were just thinking about how we can make it as good as we can."

After hearing from all three new coordinators, here are our other main takeaways from Wednesday's press conferences down in Foxborough:

1. HC Jerod Mayo on What Makes OC Alex Van Pelt's Scheme Hard to Defend

One of the hires that Wolf heavily influenced was the Patriots naming former Browns and Packers coach Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator.

Van Pelt and Wolf had worked together in Green Bay, while Mayo squared off against Van Pelt twice in recent years when the Pats faced the Browns. New England won both games against the Browns, with Van Pelt running Cleveland's offense and Mayo helping coach the Patriots defense. However, Cleveland's scheme stood out to Mayo.

"The one thing I'd say about [Van Pelt] is that he can make the same concept look a bunch of different ways. That's always hard for us on the defensive side of the ball," Mayo said. "I'm expecting, first and foremost, a tough team. After that, it really gets into smart players. You don't have to be a genius, but you have to be smart enough. Then, explosive players and guys that really play for one another."

In my breakdown of Van Pelt's offense, we discussed how well the Browns marry their run game to their play-action passes. By mimicking run-blocking schemes, AVP's opens passing lanes when the quarterback eventually keeps the ball on play-action. Obviously, Mayo took note of this as well and wants to play this style, which is becoming extremely popular around the NFL as teams adopt these West Coast systems.

The Patriots head coach went into more detail about his conversations with folks familiar with Van Pelt's coaching style around the league.

"All the people that I've talked to, they speak very highly of [Alex Van Pelt]. Obviously, he understands the Xs and Os of the game. But also developing talent and he is really a relationship guy, which I fundamentally believe is very important," the Patriots head coach said. "Before you really get to Xs and Os with the guys on the field, they have to know that they care about them. One thing you'll see with [Van Pelt] is that he's a people person who also has extensive knowledge of football."

Mayo also noted that Van Pelt had a major role in filling out the coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball, saying, "you don't want to have to teach your coaches [the scheme]."