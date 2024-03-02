Analysis: Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson, Top Takeaways from Tight End and Cornerback Workouts at the Combine

Indianapolis, Ind. – The Patriots roster tinkering continued ahead of the new league year as New England officially released cornerback J.C. Jackson on Friday.

Jackson's release was expected due to his $14.4 million cap hit for the upcoming season, with the Patriots saving over $13 million in cap space by releasing Jackson. According to cap wizard Miguel Benzan (@PatsCap), the Patriots now have a projected $103 million in cap space with legal tampering beginning on March 11.

New England moving on from Jackson leaves them with the following corners under contract for 2024: Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Shaun Wade, Isaiah Bolden, and Marco Wilson. Do-it-all DB Myles Bryant is an unrestricted free agent, while second-year corner Alex Austin, who finished strong in 2023, is an exclusive rights free agent.

New England's defense is at its best when it has a third rotational corner who can cover in passing situations. Over the years, we've referred to this as the Jason McCourty role. Marcus Jones could play on the outside in certain matchups or come on as a primary nickel when the Patriots face lighter personnel, but you'd like to see them have some size as an option.

After finishing the 2023 season strong, retaining Austin, who is listed at 6-1, 191 pounds with good length, could be the answer. Bolden also had a solid rookie camp last summer before his scary head injury in Green Bay, and there are veteran options such as a reunion with Stephon Gilmore.

Ultimately, Jackson, who was unreliable last season, wasn't returning to the Patriots at his old cap number. Turning our attention back to the scouting combine, the Pats announced Jackson's release while cornerbacks worked out on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As we reflect on Friday night's workouts, we'll discuss options at cornerback in the draft. First, a more pressing need entering the new league year is at tight end, where the Patriots don't have any experienced tight ends under contract for the 2024 season. New England's contributors a year ago, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Pharaoh Brown, are all unrestricted free agents.

The Patriots could fill the immediate hole at tight end through free agency by retaining Henry or dipping into a free-agent class that includes Dalton Schultz, Noah Fant, and Gerald Everett. Still, at some point, the Pats need to add youthful talent in the developmental pipeline, so that's where this year's draft could come into play.

Here are our top takeaways from defensive back and tight end workouts on Friday night.

Tight Ends:

Before we get into the top performers at tight end, the chatter around this year's rookie class is that it's not a particularly strong group at the position. Although it's still not on par with the 2023 rookie class, the 2024 draftees made a strong impression on Friday night.