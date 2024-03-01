Receivers and Running Backs Offer Patriots Intrigue at NFL Scouting Combine

Despite the Patriots limited chances at Nabers or Odunze, this is yet another stacked draft class at the wide receiver position with impact players to be had well into the draft's second day.

LSU's Brian Thomas, who combined with Nabers to form a devastating duo for the Tigers, as well as Texas' Adonai Mitchell are intriguing players who could sneak into the first round, but could fall into the early second round and find themselves targets of New England.

Thomas confirmed he had met with the Pats, "It was great just being able to be in there with them. It was just talking a lot of football," said Thomas, while Mitchell was excited to show his athletic prowess during Saturday's on-field drills.

"The work on the field, that's going to show," said Mitchell. "A lot of things go without being said. Just the extra work I'm willing to put in, the extra studying I'm willing to put in, how I learn plays, who I am every day."

South Carolina's Xavier Leggette confirmed he had also met with the Patriots, as the team continues to mine the talented class for quality fits. Michigan's Roman Wilson stood out at the Senior Bowl, and self-scouted himself as, "Just a dog willing to do whatever it takes to win, creative in his routes, explosive, a playmaker, consistent, reliable, that's how I like to describe myself."

Both could be good fits for New England's offensive needs.