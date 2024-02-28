NFL Coaches and Execs Share Positive Reviews of Patriots Hires

Indianapolis - The first two days of the NFL Scouting Combine feature a parade of NFL coaches and executives taking to the podiums in Indy and commenting on everything from their team's hopes for the offseason to an evaluation of members of their staffs that have moved on to other teams. With the Patriots making over both their front office and coaching staff this spring, there was plenty to glean from the rest of the NFL regarding the coaches and execs New England has added.

Eliot Wolf took the podium representing the Patriots on Tuesday, while others from around the league were singing his praise and excited to see the long-time veteran exec have the opportunity to do so.

"I used to babysit him!," joked Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who first crossed paths with Wolf in the 90s with the Packers. "He was always around us; he was always in the draft room with us. He was always sitting in our offices, always taking as much information as he possibly could, always had very strong opinions."

On Tuesday, Wolf told Patriots.com this was his 30th NFL combine, dating back to the early-90's when he was just 10 years old. Schneider said Wolf always showed an interest and aptitude for scouting and team construction and confirmed his unique ability to recall what he had seen with a near photographic memory.