 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Feb 27 - 02:00 PM | Thu Feb 29 - 11:55 AM

Jerod Mayo on the Early Stages of the Patriots Offseason | NFL Combine

NFL Combine Day 1 Recap: Breaking Down Eliot Wolf's Availability in Indianapolis

Eliot Wolf Discusses the Upcoming Offseason with Patriots.com at the NFL Combine 

Patriots Unfiltered 2/27: NFL Combine Kicks Off, Eliot Wolf Interview, Potential Trades

EXCLUSIVE: Eliot Wolf Talks 3rd Overall Draft Pick & Patriots Free Agency | NFL Combine

Eliot Wolf 2/27: "It's a really good year for quarterbacks"

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats pass on QB?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

2024 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

10 Patriots Things to Watch at 2024 Scouting Combine

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 3 & 4 (video edition)

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Unfiltered: Coaching Staff Impressions, Recent Roster Moves, NFL Combine Preview

Patriots Catch-22: NFL Scouting Combine Preview, Takeaways from Coaching Staff Media

Five Takeaways From the Patriots Introductory Press Conference With New Coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington, and Jeremy Springer

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Introduces Patriots Coordinators to the Media | Full Press Conference

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Wide Receiver Rankings

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

Eliot Wolf Discusses the Upcoming Offseason with Patriots.com at the NFL Combine 

The Patriots Director of Scouting sat down exclusively with Patriots.com to discuss free agency, the upcoming NFL Draft, and more from Indianapolis. 

Feb 27, 2024 at 03:06 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Indianapolis, Ind. – The first time Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf came to the NFL Combine, he was a 10-year-old shadowing his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Wolf. 

Wolf was soaking in his father, Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, and former Raiders owner Al Davis sitting with stopwatches timing prospects as they ran the 40-yard dash. The Patriots new personnel boss said it was at his first combine in 1993 that he began laying the groundwork for his career in scouting, which has now seen him rise to a leading role in New England's front office.

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.
AP Photo by Michael Conroy
Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Related Links

Speaking to Patriots.com at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Wolf outlined his scouting philosophy and discussed several hot-button topics on the upcoming offseason. Wolf also talked to the media at large at the Indianapolis Convention Center, where he told reporters that he'll have the final say on personnel moves for the Patriots moving forward.

Armed with a projected $75.9 million and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Wolf discussed how his roster-building philosophies will differ from his father. As the Packers general manager for nine seasons, Green Bay has always been a modest spender in free agency, focusing on drafting, developing, and extending homegrown talent.

The Patriots haven't had good fortune lately in adhering to those principles. Still, with the fifth-most cap space in the NFL this offseason, New England is expected to be aggressive in upgrading their roster, so how will Wolf's team-building tactics differ from the Packer Way?

"At the core is draft and develop. But there's different ways throughout the year to supplement your team, whether that's free agency, trades, waiver claims. You're doing yourself a disservice if you just say, 'Oh, we aren't going to do free agency this year," Wolf told Patriots.com. "As we ascend in this program, there'll be times when it maybe doesn't make sense to sign as many high-priced free agents. But we have the resources, and we have a lot of improvement that's needed within the roster."

Although the focus is often on external free agents to improve the roster, the Patriots have two key internal free agents in starting safety Kyle Dugger and stud offensive lineman Mike Onwenu. According to reports, the Pats could use the franchise tag on Dugger, but that process is ongoing as New England mulls the many options it has with the roster.

"In regards to [Dugger and Onwenu], we'd love to keep those guys. Those guys are part of our core. We are excited to continue to work with them to make that happen," Wolf said. "I would say [the franchise tag] is an option. We'll keep all options open."

Moving on to a monumentally important draft for the franchise, Wolf explained where the Patriots are in the process of determining who they'll select in the first round, the role of head coach Jerod Mayo's new coaching staff in drafting players, and what stands out to him about this year's quarterback class.

"Obviously, the game film is an important piece of that. But we haven't even met, or I personally haven't met any of these guys yet, and neither has Jerod [Mayo]. We'll continue to work through the process. I would say we're on the fringes of being able to determine that, and the answer is the best player available."

Wolf also confirmed that the Patriots will be changing their grading system, going from role-specific grading to more of a value-based scale. New England will stack players differently rather than focusing on how players fill a specific role in former head coach Bill Belichick's system.

"We changed the grading system. It's similar to what we did in Green Bay. The previous Patriots system was more this is what the role is and this is more kind of value-based. It makes it a lot easier for scouts to rate guys and put them in a stack of this guy's the best, this guy is the worst, and everything in between falls into place," Wolf told reporters.

As for working with a new coaching staff, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has an established system where he might favor certain types of players that fit his schemes. For example, New England expects to lean more into an outside zone rushing attack, which often lends itself to athletic offensive tackles who can block on the move.

"The key is working backward. So first, we identify who the really good players are in the draft and in free agency, and we work backward in terms of whether they fit what we want. Are they the type of person we want, first and foremost? Then, are they somebody that can fit in our scheme and do well?" Wolf told Patriots.com. "The coaching staff at every position is going to play a big role. We don't want to force players on them that they don't like."

On the quarterbacks, Wolf said one trait that stands out to him about this rookie class while emphasizing the importance of leadership and body language.

"It's a good year for quarterbacks," Wolf began. "One trait that I'm really excited about, all these quarterbacks have, at least at the top of the draft, is they're all really tough guys. That's a great place to start at any position, but particularly quarterback, as the defensive linemen get faster and stronger, these guys get hit more often. Durability is really important."

As things develop in Indianapolis this week, many of the top prospects in this year's draft are opting out of on-field workouts at the combine, including top quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels and projected top-five pick WR Marvin Harrison Jr. For a team like the Patriots picking at the top of the draft, how does that impact their evaluations of those prospects?

"It doesn't [impact the Patriots]. We wish they would [work out at the combine]. But, at the end of the day, they're going to do what they think is best for them. I certainly respect that, and we'll be able to see them at a certain point someplace else," Wolf said.

For the Patriots new head coach and top personnel executive, changing the culture of a four-win football team is a top priority under the new regime. However, at the end of the day, New England will only get back to winning football games if they pick the right players.

Wolf's extensive experience in scouting and messaging is a source of optimism for the Patriots moving forward, but he'll be judged, like Mayo, by the product on the field. To that point, Wolf set an expectation that he's hoping the Patriots will meet on the field in the 2024 season.

"I think showing good progress in terms of turning the culture around and competing for the playoffs is something we aren't going to shy away from," Wolf stated.

The Patriots contingent led by Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo are determined to make significant changes to get New England back on the right track for the 2024 season and beyond.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

2024 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

More than 300 of the top prospects will be put through on-field drills, medical testing, exams and interviews with team personnel and the media in advance of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

10 Patriots Things to Watch at 2024 Scouting Combine

Here's what to watch for from a Patriots perspective as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week.
news

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Wide Receiver Rankings

With the NFL Scouting Combine taking place in Indianapolis next week, here is a pre-combine ranking of the wide receiver class in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

8 Key Takeaways from NFL Scouting Combine

Here are my key takeaways from a Patriots perspective after a full week in Indianapolis talking to 2023 prospects.
news

Combine Recap: Patriots Meet With Top Prospects at Positions of Need in Indianapolis

The Patriots met with several top prospects at positions of need at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis over the last week.
news

Top Alabama Prospects Discuss Playing for Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien

Here are some fits for the Patriots offense in the draft that previously played for Bill O'Brien at Alabama. 
news

Eight Takeaways From Wide Receiver and Tight End Workouts at the NFL Combine

On a night where a few wide receivers were disappointing, one wideout had a stellar workout at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.
news

Six Takeaways From Cornerback and Safety Workouts at the NFL Combine

The cornerbacks were center-stage at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night, a position the Patriots could target early in the draft. 
news

Combine prospects highlight Mac Jones' impact, competitiveness

A top receiver and three former teammates acknowledged the Patriots quarterback has made a lasting impression.
news

Matt Groh Discusses the Upcoming Offseason for the Patriots From the NFL Combine

The Patriots Director of Player Personnel spoke exclusively with Patriots.com about the NFL Scouting Combine and more.
news

Five Takeaways From Defensive Line and Linebacker Workouts at the NFL Combine 

The defensive front seven prospects kicked things off with on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday night in Indy.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Eliot Wolf Discusses the Upcoming Offseason with Patriots.com at the NFL Combine 

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats pass on QB?

2024 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

10 Patriots Things to Watch at 2024 Scouting Combine

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Five Takeaways From the Patriots Introductory Press Conference With New Coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington, and Jeremy Springer

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jerod Mayo on the Early Stages of the Patriots Offseason | NFL Combine

Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo sits down to talk about the the NFL Combine and the upcoming NFL Draft as New England prepares for 2024 season. Look for our full interview with Mayo on Wednesday.

NFL Combine Day 1 Recap: Breaking Down Eliot Wolf's Availability in Indianapolis

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down the first day of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. They discuss their interview with Eliot Wolf and the new Patriots grading system in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.

Tom Brady's 2000 NFL Combine Workout Highlights

Watch highlights from Tom Brady's workout at the 2000 NFL Combine. The Patriots selected Brady 199 overall in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

EXCLUSIVE: Eliot Wolf Talks 3rd Overall Draft Pick & Patriots Free Agency | NFL Combine

Watch as Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar sit down with director of scouting Eliot Wolf at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Eliot Wolf 2/27: "It's a really good year for quarterbacks"

Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf addresses the media at the NFL Combine on February 27, 2024.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Tune in for the first NFL Mock Draft of 2024 with Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar. Hear more from Lazar and Dussault on top draft picks and players to watch, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels and more ahead of the event in Detroit, Michigan.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising