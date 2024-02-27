Eliot Wolf Discusses the Upcoming Offseason with Patriots.com at the NFL Combine 

Speaking to Patriots.com at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Wolf outlined his scouting philosophy and discussed several hot-button topics on the upcoming offseason. Wolf also talked to the media at large at the Indianapolis Convention Center, where he told reporters that he'll have the final say on personnel moves for the Patriots moving forward.

Armed with a projected $75.9 million and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Wolf discussed how his roster-building philosophies will differ from his father. As the Packers general manager for nine seasons, Green Bay has always been a modest spender in free agency, focusing on drafting, developing, and extending homegrown talent.

The Patriots haven't had good fortune lately in adhering to those principles. Still, with the fifth-most cap space in the NFL this offseason, New England is expected to be aggressive in upgrading their roster, so how will Wolf's team-building tactics differ from the Packer Way?

"At the core is draft and develop. But there's different ways throughout the year to supplement your team, whether that's free agency, trades, waiver claims. You're doing yourself a disservice if you just say, 'Oh, we aren't going to do free agency this year," Wolf told Patriots.com. "As we ascend in this program, there'll be times when it maybe doesn't make sense to sign as many high-priced free agents. But we have the resources, and we have a lot of improvement that's needed within the roster."

Although the focus is often on external free agents to improve the roster, the Patriots have two key internal free agents in starting safety Kyle Dugger and stud offensive lineman Mike Onwenu. According to reports, the Pats could use the franchise tag on Dugger, but that process is ongoing as New England mulls the many options it has with the roster.

"In regards to [Dugger and Onwenu], we'd love to keep those guys. Those guys are part of our core. We are excited to continue to work with them to make that happen," Wolf said. "I would say [the franchise tag] is an option. We'll keep all options open."

Moving on to a monumentally important draft for the franchise, Wolf explained where the Patriots are in the process of determining who they'll select in the first round, the role of head coach Jerod Mayo's new coaching staff in drafting players, and what stands out to him about this year's quarterback class.

"Obviously, the game film is an important piece of that. But we haven't even met, or I personally haven't met any of these guys yet, and neither has Jerod [Mayo]. We'll continue to work through the process. I would say we're on the fringes of being able to determine that, and the answer is the best player available."

Wolf also confirmed that the Patriots will be changing their grading system, going from role-specific grading to more of a value-based scale. New England will stack players differently rather than focusing on how players fill a specific role in former head coach Bill Belichick's system.

"We changed the grading system. It's similar to what we did in Green Bay. The previous Patriots system was more this is what the role is and this is more kind of value-based. It makes it a lot easier for scouts to rate guys and put them in a stack of this guy's the best, this guy is the worst, and everything in between falls into place," Wolf told reporters.

As for working with a new coaching staff, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has an established system where he might favor certain types of players that fit his schemes. For example, New England expects to lean more into an outside zone rushing attack, which often lends itself to athletic offensive tackles who can block on the move.

"The key is working backward. So first, we identify who the really good players are in the draft and in free agency, and we work backward in terms of whether they fit what we want. Are they the type of person we want, first and foremost? Then, are they somebody that can fit in our scheme and do well?" Wolf told Patriots.com. "The coaching staff at every position is going to play a big role. We don't want to force players on them that they don't like."