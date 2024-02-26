 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Feb 27 - 02:00 PM | Thu Feb 29 - 11:55 AM

Jerod Mayo on the Early Stages of the Patriots Offseason | NFL Combine

NFL Combine Day 1 Recap: Breaking Down Eliot Wolf's Availability in Indianapolis

Eliot Wolf Discusses the Upcoming Offseason with Patriots.com at the NFL Combine 

Patriots Unfiltered 2/27: NFL Combine Kicks Off, Eliot Wolf Interview, Potential Trades

EXCLUSIVE: Eliot Wolf Talks 3rd Overall Draft Pick & Patriots Free Agency | NFL Combine

Eliot Wolf 2/27: "It's a really good year for quarterbacks"

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats pass on QB?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

2024 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

10 Patriots Things to Watch at 2024 Scouting Combine

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 3 & 4 (video edition)

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Unfiltered: Coaching Staff Impressions, Recent Roster Moves, NFL Combine Preview

Patriots Catch-22: NFL Scouting Combine Preview, Takeaways from Coaching Staff Media

Five Takeaways From the Patriots Introductory Press Conference With New Coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington, and Jeremy Springer

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Introduces Patriots Coordinators to the Media | Full Press Conference

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Wide Receiver Rankings

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

2024 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

More than 300 of the top prospects will be put through on-field drills, medical testing, exams and interviews with team personnel and the media in advance of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Feb 26, 2024 at 09:06 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
NFL Scouting Combine Logo at Lucas Oil Stadium
AP Photo by Johnny Vy

2024 NFL Scouting Combine

What: More than 300 of the top prospects will be put through on-field drills, medical testing, exams and interviews with team personnel and the media in advance of the 2024 NFL Draft.

When: February 26 through March 4

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

COMBINE COVERAGE ON PATRIOTS.COM

Patriots.com will offer wall-to-wall coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine direct from Indianapolis, Ind. Evan Lazar and Michael Dussault will offer combine notes, prospect and positional features each day starting Tuesday, February 27. In addition, we'll be offering special video features highlighting all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium. Our coverage will follow the media schedule below.

Tuesday: Video recap of Patriots coaches and executives that speak at the Combine's first day. Live talkback to Patriots Unfiltered, 12-2pm EST.

Wednesday: Video and podcast recaps of the positional interviews, written coverage of prospects of note to the Patriots, including nightly workout analysis.

Thursday: Video and podcast recaps of the positional interviews, written coverage of prospects of note to the Patriots, including nightly workout analysis.

Friday: Video and podcast recaps of the positional interviews, written coverage of prospects of note to the Patriots, including nightly workout analysis.

Saturday: Video and podcast recaps of the positional interviews, written coverage of prospects of note to the Patriots as well as a breakdown of quarterback, wide receiver and running back workouts.

Related Links

COMBINE MEDIA SCHEDULE:

Various prospects, NFL head coaches and executives will be speaking daily.

Tuesday, February 27: NFL Head Coaches and Executives.

Wednesday, February 28: NFL Head Coaches and Executives; Media interviews for Edge, Linebackers and Defensive Linemen.

Thursday, February 29: NFL Head Coaches and Executives; Media interviews for Safeties, Tight Ends and Cornerbacks.

Friday, March 1: Media interviews for Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Running Backs.

Saturday, March 2: Media interviews for Offensive Linemen and Kickers.

COMBINE WORKOUT SCHEDULE:

Thursday, February 29: Defensive line and linebackers take the field for the first day of on-field workouts.

Friday, March 1: Defensive backs and tight ends take the field for the second day of on-field workouts.

Saturday, March 2: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs will take the field for day three of on-field workouts.

Sunday, March 3: Offensive lineman will take the field for day four of on-field workouts.

NOTE: NFL Network will have live coverage of the combine February 29 - March 3 beginning at 3pm ET each day.

A  view of Lucas Oil Stadium during the Scouting Combine.
AP Photo by Ben Liebenberg

COMBINE 101

How are players selected to participate in the NFL Combine?

All 32 NFL teams are invited to provide input on draft-eligible players which is used by the Player Selection Committee to select each year's participants. ALL eligible players are reviewed and voted on by the committee members. Each athlete receiving the necessary number of votes, by position, is then extended an invitation. While it is not a perfect science, the goal of the committee is to invite every player that will be drafted in the ensuing NFL Draft.

Full list of 2024 Combine participants

Who is eligible to be invited to the NFL Combine?

  • All college seniors are eligible for the NFL Combine immediately following their final year of collegiate eligibility.
  • Any underclassmen who declare for the NFL draft and satisfy all NCAA and NFL requirements are eligible to participate.
  • Additionally, an athlete who is not playing collegiate football may qualify under a special circumstance in the year that correlates to his natural draft year had he been playing college football. He must first contact the Player Personnel Department at the NFL Office in New York to verify eligibility for the upcoming NFL Draft.
The empty bench press at the NFL football scouting combine.
AP Photo by Gregory Payan

Here is a quick introduction to the drills all the prospects are put through.

40-yard dash

The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It's kind of like the 100-meters at the Olympics: It's all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.

Bench press

The bench press is a test of strength -- 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.

Vertical jump

The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.

Broad jump

The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete's lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.

3 cone drill

The 3 cone drill tests an athlete's ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.

Shuttle run

The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete's lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.

Be sure to tune in to @nflnetwork February 29 - March 4 to watch the 2024 NFL Combine!

Drill breakdowns are courtesy of NFL.com

Related Content

news

Eliot Wolf Discusses the Upcoming Offseason with Patriots.com at the NFL Combine 

The Patriots Director of Scouting sat down exclusively with Patriots.com to discuss free agency, the upcoming NFL Draft, and more from Indianapolis. 
news

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats pass on QB?

The idea of passing on a quarterback remains the hot topic in this week's Patriots mailbag.
news

10 Patriots Things to Watch at 2024 Scouting Combine

Here's what to watch for from a Patriots perspective as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week.
news

Five Takeaways From the Patriots Introductory Press Conference With New Coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington, and Jeremy Springer

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo led an introductory press conference with his new coordinators at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. 
news

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday.
news

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Shares Black History Month Message with Patriots Fans

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo shares an open letter with fans in honor of Black History Month.
news

10 Best Duos in Patriots History

In honor of Valentine's Day, here are our picks for the best duos in Patriots history.
news

NFL Notes: KC, Mahomes Super once again

The Chiefs still have a long way to go to catch the Patriots, but Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are worthy successors to their throne.
news

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the New England Patriots 2024 opponents have been determined.
news

Deatrich Wise to be Inducted into Hebron High School Hall of Fame

Patriots captain Deatrich Wise is set to be honored with induction into his high school's Hall of Fame.
news

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Will the former Browns offensive coordinator take the Patriots offense in a different direction under head coach Jerod Mayo?
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Eliot Wolf Discusses the Upcoming Offseason with Patriots.com at the NFL Combine 

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats pass on QB?

2024 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

10 Patriots Things to Watch at 2024 Scouting Combine

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Five Takeaways From the Patriots Introductory Press Conference With New Coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington, and Jeremy Springer

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jerod Mayo on the Early Stages of the Patriots Offseason | NFL Combine

Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo sits down to talk about the the NFL Combine and the upcoming NFL Draft as New England prepares for 2024 season. Look for our full interview with Mayo on Wednesday.

NFL Combine Day 1 Recap: Breaking Down Eliot Wolf's Availability in Indianapolis

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down the first day of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. They discuss their interview with Eliot Wolf and the new Patriots grading system in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.

Tom Brady's 2000 NFL Combine Workout Highlights

Watch highlights from Tom Brady's workout at the 2000 NFL Combine. The Patriots selected Brady 199 overall in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

EXCLUSIVE: Eliot Wolf Talks 3rd Overall Draft Pick & Patriots Free Agency | NFL Combine

Watch as Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar sit down with director of scouting Eliot Wolf at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Eliot Wolf 2/27: "It's a really good year for quarterbacks"

Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf addresses the media at the NFL Combine on February 27, 2024.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Tune in for the first NFL Mock Draft of 2024 with Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar. Hear more from Lazar and Dussault on top draft picks and players to watch, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels and more ahead of the event in Detroit, Michigan.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising