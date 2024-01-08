Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Jan 07 - 06:15 PM | Tue Jan 09 - 11:55 AM

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/7

Thank You Fans! Gillette Stadium Season Time-Lapse

Jalen Reagor takes end around for 17 yards

Zappe's accuracy is 100 on 33-yard pass to Reagor

Mack Wilson halts Siemian's rushing attempt for third down sack

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 1/4: Jets Preview, Bills Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

2024 NFL Draft First Round Tentative Order Announced

The tentative order of the first round was announced today by the NFL, subject to the results of the playoffs.

Jan 08, 2024 at 02:45 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
NFL Draft Podium Roger Goodell AP23286726026539
AP Photo by Ben Liebenberg
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell approaches the podium to present during the NFL Draft.

NEW YORK –– Jan. 8, 2024 –– The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 National Football League Draft, which is scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

The tentative order of the first round was announced today by the NFL, subject to the results of the playoffs. 

The draft order is determined by the following procedures:

  • (A) The winner of the Super Bowl game selects last and the loser selects next-to-last in all rounds, regardless of the record of the clubs in the regular season.
  • (B) The losers of the Conference Championship games select 29th and 30th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
  • (C) The losers of the Divisional Playoffs select 25th through 28th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
  • (D) The losers of the Wild Card games select 19th through 24th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
  • (E) Clubs not participating in the playoffs select in the first through 18th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

If, after all the foregoing procedures have been applied, ties still exist in any grouping except (A) above, such ties shall be broken by figuring the aggregate won-lost-tied percentage of each involved club's regular season opponents and awarding preferential selection order to the club which faced the schedule of teams with the lowest aggregate won-lost-tied percentage.

If ties still exist between teams in the same division or the same conference, the divisional or conference tie-breaking method is used, whichever is applicable.

If ties still exist, the procedures for breaking ties for teams of different conferences shall be applied.

Clubs involved in two-club ties will alternate positions from round-to-round. In ties that involve three or more clubs, the club at the top of a tied segment in a given round will move to the bottom of the segment for the next round, while all other clubs in the segment move up one position. This rotation continues throughout the Draft.

2024 FIRST-ROUND DRAFT ORDER

Table inside Article
# TEAM NAME WIN LOSS WIN % STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE
1. Carolina Panthers (traded to Chicago) 2 15 .118 .522
2. Washington Commanders 4 13 .235 .512
3. New England Patriots 4 13 .235 .522
4. Arizona Cardinals 4 13 .235 .561
5. Los Angeles Chargers 5 12 .294 .529
6. New York Giants 6 11 .353 .512
7. Tennessee Titans 6 11 .353 .522
8. Atlanta Falcons 7 10 .412 .429
9. Chicago Bears 7 10 .412 .464
10. New York Jets 7 10 .412 .502
11. Minnesota Vikings 7 10 .412 .509
12. Denver Broncos ** 8 9 .471 .488
13. Las Vegas Raiders ** 8 9 .471 .488
14. New Orleans Saints 9 8 .529 .433
15. Indianapolis Colts 9 8 .529 .491
16. Seattle Seahawks 9 8 .529 .512
17. Jacksonville Jaguars 9 8 .529 .533
18. Cincinnati Bengals 9 8 .529 .574
19. Green Bay Packers # 9 8 .529 .474
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers # 9 8 .529 .481
21. Houston Texans # (traded to Arizona) 10 7 .588 .474
22. Los Angeles Rams # 10 7 .588 .529
23. Pittsburgh Steelers # 10 7 .588 .540
24. Miami Dolphins # 11 6 .647 .450
25. Buffalo Bills # 11 6 .647 .471
26. Kansas City Chiefs # 11 6 .647 .481
27. Philadelphia Eagles # 11 6 .647 .481
28. Cleveland Browns # (traded to Houston) 11 6 .647 .536
29. Dallas Cowboys # 12 5 .706 .446
30. Detroit Lions # 12 5 .706 .481
31. San Francisco 49ers # 12 5 .706 .509
32. Baltimore Ravens # 13 4 .765 .543

Related Links

** - Denver selects ahead of Las Vegas as a result of the divisional head-to-head tiebreaker.

# - Subject to Playoffs

Related Content

news

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

The Patriots could have a new jitterbug slot receiver in the sixth-round pick from Liberty. 
news

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots sixth-round pick Ameer Speed has tantalizing measurables that could help him ascend to a new level in the NFL.
news

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

The Patriots traded up in the fourth round to grab kicker Chad Ryland, who brings plenty of experience to Foxborough.
news

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Patriots sixth-round pick Bryce Baringer is ready is assume punting duties in New England.
news

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Patriots seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden was the only HBCU player selected in this year's draft, a motivational badge of honor that should help him make a push for a roster spot.
news

Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

Despite his draft status, LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is worth getting excited about.
news

Don't mistake Keion White's maturity for a lack of passion

Second-round pick Keion White has a maturity well beyond his age. 
news

Jake Andrews Brings Another Layer of Grit and Depth to the Interior Offensive Line

The Patriots selected the University of Troy center in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Sidy Sow blazes his own trail from Quebec to the NFL

Patriots fourth-rounder Sidy Sow made a position change and set the stage for an improbable journey from Quebec to the NFL.
news

Mapu's football passion drives small school ascension

Patriots third-round pick Marte Mapu has had a remarkable rise from FCS to intriguing fit in New England's evolving defense.
news

Several Patriots Ties Led Fifth-Round Pick Atonio Mafi to New England

The Patriots fifth-round selection was a Shrine Bowl standout after starting for multiple seasons on UCLA's offensive line.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

2024 NFL Draft First Round Tentative Order Announced

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 7

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/8

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 1/8: "I'm going to bounce back" 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Mike Gesicki 1/8: "I'm going to attack this offseason"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Coach Bill Belichick 1/8: "Proud of the way the team competed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

David Andrews 1/8: "I love playing here"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Bailey Zappe 1/8: "There's a lot of things I learned and lot of things I will focus on in the offseason"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Deatrich Wise 1/8: "We have a lot of pride in our defense"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising