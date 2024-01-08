2024 NFL Draft First Round Tentative Order Announced

NEW YORK –– Jan. 8, 2024 –– The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 National Football League Draft, which is scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.
The tentative order of the first round was announced today by the NFL, subject to the results of the playoffs.
The draft order is determined by the following procedures:
- (A) The winner of the Super Bowl game selects last and the loser selects next-to-last in all rounds, regardless of the record of the clubs in the regular season.
- (B) The losers of the Conference Championship games select 29th and 30th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
- (C) The losers of the Divisional Playoffs select 25th through 28th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
- (D) The losers of the Wild Card games select 19th through 24th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
- (E) Clubs not participating in the playoffs select in the first through 18th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
If, after all the foregoing procedures have been applied, ties still exist in any grouping except (A) above, such ties shall be broken by figuring the aggregate won-lost-tied percentage of each involved club's regular season opponents and awarding preferential selection order to the club which faced the schedule of teams with the lowest aggregate won-lost-tied percentage.
If ties still exist between teams in the same division or the same conference, the divisional or conference tie-breaking method is used, whichever is applicable.
If ties still exist, the procedures for breaking ties for teams of different conferences shall be applied.
Clubs involved in two-club ties will alternate positions from round-to-round. In ties that involve three or more clubs, the club at the top of a tied segment in a given round will move to the bottom of the segment for the next round, while all other clubs in the segment move up one position. This rotation continues throughout the Draft.
2024 FIRST-ROUND DRAFT ORDER
|#
|TEAM NAME
|WIN
|LOSS
|WIN %
|STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE
|1.
|Carolina Panthers (traded to Chicago)
|2
|15
|.118
|.522
|2.
|Washington Commanders
|4
|13
|.235
|.512
|3.
|New England Patriots
|4
|13
|.235
|.522
|4.
|Arizona Cardinals
|4
|13
|.235
|.561
|5.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|12
|.294
|.529
|6.
|New York Giants
|6
|11
|.353
|.512
|7.
|Tennessee Titans
|6
|11
|.353
|.522
|8.
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|10
|.412
|.429
|9.
|Chicago Bears
|7
|10
|.412
|.464
|10.
|New York Jets
|7
|10
|.412
|.502
|11.
|Minnesota Vikings
|7
|10
|.412
|.509
|12.
|Denver Broncos **
|8
|9
|.471
|.488
|13.
|Las Vegas Raiders **
|8
|9
|.471
|.488
|14.
|New Orleans Saints
|9
|8
|.529
|.433
|15.
|Indianapolis Colts
|9
|8
|.529
|.491
|16.
|Seattle Seahawks
|9
|8
|.529
|.512
|17.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|9
|8
|.529
|.533
|18.
|Cincinnati Bengals
|9
|8
|.529
|.574
|19.
|Green Bay Packers #
|9
|8
|.529
|.474
|20.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers #
|9
|8
|.529
|.481
|21.
|Houston Texans # (traded to Arizona)
|10
|7
|.588
|.474
|22.
|Los Angeles Rams #
|10
|7
|.588
|.529
|23.
|Pittsburgh Steelers #
|10
|7
|.588
|.540
|24.
|Miami Dolphins #
|11
|6
|.647
|.450
|25.
|Buffalo Bills #
|11
|6
|.647
|.471
|26.
|Kansas City Chiefs #
|11
|6
|.647
|.481
|27.
|Philadelphia Eagles #
|11
|6
|.647
|.481
|28.
|Cleveland Browns # (traded to Houston)
|11
|6
|.647
|.536
|29.
|Dallas Cowboys #
|12
|5
|.706
|.446
|30.
|Detroit Lions #
|12
|5
|.706
|.481
|31.
|San Francisco 49ers #
|12
|5
|.706
|.509
|32.
|Baltimore Ravens #
|13
|4
|.765
|.543
** - Denver selects ahead of Las Vegas as a result of the divisional head-to-head tiebreaker.
# - Subject to Playoffs