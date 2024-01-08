Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

The Patriots closed out the 2023 with a snowy loss to the Jets, and now, with the end of the regular season, the team's full set of 2024 opponents has been determined. While most of the opponents were already set, New England will face three teams that finished in the same divisional slot. After a 5-12 year the Patriots landed in fourth place in the AFC East and will play three fellow fourth-place teams in the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears.
The full 2024 schedule will be released in May with an ordered slate of games, while the preseason opponents and schedule will be released separately in the spring.
Along with the usual matchups against the AFC East, the Patriots will get a full look at the AFC South this year, a competitive division whose champion was not determined until the final contest of the year, with the emerging Texans coming out with the title as Jacksonville swooned out at the end.
In the NFC, the Patriots will take on the West division, which will include cross-country trips to San Francisco and Arizona, while the Seahawks and Rams will make their first trips to Gillette Stadium since the 2016 season. New England will make their first visit to the Windy City to face the Bears since 2018.
Home Games
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Chargers
Away Games
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tennessee Titans
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Chicago Bears