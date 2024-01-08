Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Jan 07 - 06:15 PM | Tue Jan 09 - 11:55 AM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/7

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Thank You Fans! Gillette Stadium Season Time-Lapse

Jalen Reagor takes end around for 17 yards

Zappe's accuracy is 100 on 33-yard pass to Reagor

Mack Wilson halts Siemian's rushing attempt for third down sack

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 1/4: Jets Preview, Bills Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the New England Patriots 2024 opponents have been determined.

Jan 07, 2024 at 07:37 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Lighthouse
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The Patriots closed out the 2023 with a snowy loss to the Jets, and now, with the end of the regular season, the team's full set of 2024 opponents has been determined. While most of the opponents were already set, New England will face three teams that finished in the same divisional slot. After a 5-12 year the Patriots landed in fourth place in the AFC East and will play three fellow fourth-place teams in the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears.

The full 2024 schedule will be released in May with an ordered slate of games, while the preseason opponents and schedule will be released separately in the spring.

Along with the usual matchups against the AFC East, the Patriots will get a full look at the AFC South this year, a competitive division whose champion was not determined until the final contest of the year, with the emerging Texans coming out with the title as Jacksonville swooned out at the end.

In the NFC, the Patriots will take on the West division, which will include cross-country trips to San Francisco and Arizona, while the Seahawks and Rams will make their first trips to Gillette Stadium since the 2016 season. New England will make their first visit to the Windy City to face the Bears since 2018.

Home Games

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Los Angeles Chargers

Away Games

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Chicago Bears

Related Content

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

The Patriots 15-game winning streak over the Jets came to an end in their season finale at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots season-ending loss to the Jets
news

Inactive Analysis: Jabrill Peppers Returns, Teammates Show Appreciation for Matthew Slater in Patriots Season Finale

The Patriots defense gets a boost with Peppers's return to the lineup, while teammates honor captain Matthew Slater with pre-game hoodies. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Season-Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry's (knee) season is now over after being placed on injured reserve, while the Pats added two tight ends to the game-day roster.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

With the Patriots wrapping up their season at home against the Jets, it could be a historic day for several reasons at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Two Players, List 12 as Questionable for Sunday's Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

The Patriots will be without OT Trent Brown (illness) and TE Hunter Henry (knee) vs. the Jets in Week 18.
news

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Although New England's had a disappointing 2023 season, the Patriots defense continues to be trend-setters to remain competitive despite major injuries. 
news

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

The writers from Patriots.com weigh in on how they foresee the Patriots season finale against the Jets going down.
news

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

With just one more game to go, Patriots fans are focused on the upcoming offseason and all the potential changes that could be in store.
news

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

With the new year upon us, the Patriots top priority should be finding a quick resolution to Bill Belichick's future.
news

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Performance, Patriots Defense Closes the Gap vs. Josh Allen

After struggling against the Bills star quarterback, are the Patriots finding a formula to slow down Josh Allen? Plus, a full review of Bailey Zappe's performance. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has career-high 10 tackles

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/7

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots Reflect on Career of Matthew Slater

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Deatrich Wise, David Andrews and Ja'Whaun Bentley speak on the career of special team's captain Matthew Slater on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Get a one-of-a-kind look as operations, fans, staff and more get ready for gameday at Gillette Stadium.

Thank You Fans! Gillette Stadium Season Time-Lapse

Watch special time-lapse of Gillette Stadium throughout the 2023 season as a special thank you to the fans.

Coach Bill Belichick 1/7: "It was a disappointing year for all of us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 1/7: "The guys on this team have passion for the game and came to work every day"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Deatrich Wise 1/7: "Didn't end the way we wanted"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising