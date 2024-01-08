Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

The Patriots closed out the 2023 with a snowy loss to the Jets, and now, with the end of the regular season, the team's full set of 2024 opponents has been determined. While most of the opponents were already set, New England will face three teams that finished in the same divisional slot. After a 5-12 year the Patriots landed in fourth place in the AFC East and will play three fellow fourth-place teams in the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears.

The full 2024 schedule will be released in May with an ordered slate of games, while the preseason opponents and schedule will be released separately in the spring.

Along with the usual matchups against the AFC East, the Patriots will get a full look at the AFC South this year, a competitive division whose champion was not determined until the final contest of the year, with the emerging Texans coming out with the title as Jacksonville swooned out at the end.