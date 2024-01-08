Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

After a disappointing loss to the New York Jets and the other final results from around the NFL, the Patriots will now pick third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, set to be held in Detroit.

Overall, New England holds seven picks in the 2024 Draft, including one in each of the first five rounds and two in the seventh round. The team is not expected to receive any compensatory picks, annually awarded for free agents who signed with other teams and were not offset by the Patriots own free agent signings.

This will be the team's highest selection slot since selecting Drew Bledsoe first overall in the 1993 Draft. Bledsoe was a key piece toward the championship ascension for the franchise, leading the team to an AFC title in his fourth season and helping establish a winning culture for the franchise.

The value of the third overall pick also extends down to the later rounds, as New England will once again pick almost immediately on Friday night as well as Saturday afternoon. Those higher slots represent a lot of overall value that should help New England add a needed talent infusion to go with some of the talented young players who showed promise this season like Christian Gonzalez, DeMario Douglas and Keion White.