Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/7

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

With the final results of the 2023 season in, the Patriots are projected to hold the third overall pick in April's NFL Draft in Detroit.

Jan 07, 2024 at 07:44 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

WK18-2023-OneBigThingPDC

After a disappointing loss to the New York Jets and the other final results from around the NFL, the Patriots will now pick third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, set to be held in Detroit.

Overall, New England holds seven picks in the 2024 Draft, including one in each of the first five rounds and two in the seventh round. The team is not expected to receive any compensatory picks, annually awarded for free agents who signed with other teams and were not offset by the Patriots own free agent signings.

This will be the team's highest selection slot since selecting Drew Bledsoe first overall in the 1993 Draft. Bledsoe was a key piece toward the championship ascension for the franchise, leading the team to an AFC title in his fourth season and helping establish a winning culture for the franchise.

The value of the third overall pick also extends down to the later rounds, as New England will once again pick almost immediately on Friday night as well as Saturday afternoon. Those higher slots represent a lot of overall value that should help New England add a needed talent infusion to go with some of the talented young players who showed promise this season like Christian Gonzalez, DeMario Douglas and Keion White.

Top prospects include USC quarterback Caleb Williams, UNC quarterback Drake Maye, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, all of whom weigh in areas of heavy need for the team.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

