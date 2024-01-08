5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

4. Patriots Go For It, Jets Stop It & Seal It

The Patriots came up against a fourth-and-one from their own 45-yard line and decided to go for it, staying aggressive after a nice 17-yard reverse to Jalen Reagor provided their first offensive spark since the first half. In the first matchup against the Jets, the Pats caught them with a passing play to Pharaoh Brown and tried to run a similar play-action play, but this time New York wasn't fooled and defended the pass, forcing the turnover on downs.

New York took over just past midfield and made the most of the positive field position, stringing together a third scoring drive while traveling 30 yards in eight plays to set up a 32-yard field goal that made it 9-3 with just over eight minutes remaining in the game. An 11-yard Breece Hall run around the edge was the biggest play of the drive, as New England's red zone defense held strong for a third time.

The Patriots defense would pitch a fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter to give their offense one last chance at a game-winning touchdown. It looked like the chance would come to an early end when Ashtyn Davis picked off Zappe for the game's first turnover. But during the return, Davis attempted a lateral, fumbled and watched New England recover the ball for continued new life.