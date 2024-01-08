Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

Foxborough, MA – The Patriots season ended in a game with a different vibe than a typical season finale at a snow-covered Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

New England's winning streak over the Jets, the longest active streak in the NFL, was snapped at 15 games in a 17-3 loss in Week 18. We'll break down this game like any other. However, the bigger picture was on everyone's mind during the post-game wintry scene in Foxborough.

Along with longtime players who might've played their final games as pros, Sunday may have been Bill Belichick's last as head coach. The Pats finished with a Belichick-era worst 4-13 record, locking them into the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There will be a time for excitement about the offseason. For now, we have to consider an uncertain future.

In the coming days, Coach Belichick will meet with Patriots ownership to discuss next steps. Belichick will also conduct his customary end-of-year Zoom conference with reporters at 7:30 am ET on Monday morning, followed by one last open locker room for the 2023 season. At this time, nobody knows where Belichick will be coaching next season, with the loss to the Jets serving as a microcosm of the offensive struggles mainly to blame for a four-win campaign.

Belichick seemed to acknowledge an uncertain future in his opening statement in his post-game press conference: "As far as the future goes, I'll sit down with Robert [Kraft] as I do every year at some point at the end of the season and we'll talk about things as we always do. I'm sure that will happen. But that's really all I have to say about that right now."

The Patriots head coach is on the hot seat because he hasn't successfully rebuilt the offense in the post-Brady era. Defensively, the Pats are in decent shape with a good mix of young and veteran talent on a unit that will finish in the top half of DVOA for the third consecutive season, making it three of four seasons that the defense has held up its end since Brady's departure.

Although the snowy conditions were a significant factor, the Patriots scored three points, managed six first downs, and were 1-14 on third down on Sunday. In their worst season offensively under Belichick, the Pats 119 total yards vs. the Jets were their fewest in a game since 1992 — one last reminder that this team needs a complete overhaul on offense.

When Brady left, so did the scoring. In 2023, the Patriots will finish as the NFL's worst-scoring offense at 13.9 points per game. Armed with the third overall pick and a projected $74 million in cap space, the Patriots have the resources to upgrade the offense. However, the gigantic question for the Kraft's is who will be picking the players, and is Belichick the right personnel guy to handle such a major offseason for the organization? That's a complex topic we'll deliberate soon.

If this is it for Belichick as the Patriots head coach, it's been an unprecedented run of success that should be celebrated, and any suggestion otherwise is outrageous. For most coaches in the GOAT conversation, the Hall of Fame resume ends with a footnote about the lackluster final days of their coaching careers. Still, it's unfortunate to see Belichick potentially go out like this.

Here are eight observations as the Patriots season ends with a loss to the Jets in Week 18:

1. Powerful Play of the Game Presented By Enel: Jets RB Breece Hall's Ices Game With 50-Yard Touchdown Run

The one elite phase of the game for the Patriots this season was their run defense, which entered the final week of the regular season with several impressive stats.