New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/7

SPECIAL TEAMS CAPTAIN MATTHEW SLATER

Sunday, January 7

Postgame Press Conference

(On if this is his last game)

"Let's talk about that another day. I just want to express my thanks to those guys in that locker room today. So, I'm very appreciative of all the love and support that I've received this whole season, with certainly today and this week. I'm just proud to be a part of that group. Even though the season was what it was, to come here every day and be able to work with those guys, it really meant a lot to me."

(On what it was like to see the whole team wearing sweatshirts during warmups in honor of him)

"You know, it's – it meant a lot. It meant a lot. I was blown away by it. I never wanted anything about my experience here to be about me, so it did make me a little bit uncomfortable. But to have the guys do that, I just – I'll never be able to put that into words as long as I live. So, it meant a lot to me."

(On his message to the guys in the locker room today)

"Yeah, look, for me, I look at life as a race. Paul talks about it in his writings. 2 Timothy 4:7 says, 'I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.' I think, to me, as you're running your race in life, there's going to be some ups, some downs. You're going to fall, you're going to fail, you're going to succeed, and you've just got to keep running that race. No matter what the people around you may say – the detractors or naysayers – you keep running that race until you get to the finish line. For these guys in that locker room, yeah, this was a part of the race where we failed. We've got to get up, and as an organization, we've got to keep running. We've got to find a new path – a better path – and keep running that race."

(On his message to the fans)

"Just thank you. Look, I told you earlier this week: I came here, I had no expectations. I didn't think I was going to be here very long. I'm just a special teams player, you know? I'm not the quarterback, I'm not catching balls, I'm not out there sacking the quarterback. So to be embraced by the fans and the community the way that my family and I have, it means a lot. I thank them for that, I thank them for their endless support for our team, I thank them for challenging our team, spurring us on. But to be embraced by this community and this fanbase has meant a great deal to myself and my family, so thank you."

(On what Bill Belichick means to him)

"Without Coach, I'm not standing up here talking to you. He took a chance on me. A lot of people when I got here thought I got drafted because of my dad. So, he took a chance on me and has taken chance on me for 16 years, so I'm very grateful for that. He's the best coach that's ever coached this game in my opinion, so I'm thankful for the 16 years that I've been with him."

(On if he would have expected the career he's had)

"I would've called them a liar. No, I wouldn't. I didn't have that expectation of myself at all. I tell this story all the time: I called my dad during rookie minicamp and asked him if they could release me before I got my signing bonus. So I didn't have a vision for this type of career, to be a part of the special teams and work alongside the people that I have. But really my career is a testament to the goodness of God. His grace in my life, His favor, I don't deserve any of the credit. The people around me deserve all the credit: my wife, my family, my parents, my brother and then God. I mean, God has just been so kind to me and I'm very humbled by it."

(On what the team accomplished this year to build for the future)

"Well, in my opinion, there are a lot of players on this team that have to learn how to win. That's a process for everyone when they come into this league, and if you're fortunate enough to be in the right place around the right people, you learn how to do that. Maybe this year was necessary for this team to learn how to win and realize what it takes: the commitment, the sacrifice, the detail, all those things in order to get to winning. Sometimes, you have to be broken down to rise again, and it's my belief that this organization is not going to be shackled by its failures this season. We're going to rise again. So, I have a lot of confidence in that, from the ownership all the way down that we'll figure it out."

(On how Coach Belichick finished out the season)

"I saw no quit in Bill Belichick this season. You know, as a team, we're a reflection of our coach in that we competed all the way to the end. Regardless of the scoreboard, regardless of our record, regardless of what was going on around us, we kept fighting. I think a lot of that can be attributed to the man who's steering the ship. So for us, we see him come in here every day – if you had sat in these team meetings this week, you would've thought we're getting ready to go play in the AFC Championship game. That's how he's coaching the team. He didn't turn it down, he didn't shut it down, and I have so much respect for him, especially in a year like this. Again, when you're winning, you're doing well and going to Super Bowls, everybody's having a good time. You guys are pumping us up, we're all kee-keeing; it's a great time. But, when you're in moments like this, you find out who people are, and I certainly found out a lot about Bill Belichick this year."

(On the one thing Coach Belichick gave him that he didn't have before he got here)

"That's a hard question. I think if you want to have a team, a true team, a championship-caliber team, and you want to have a team that's together and is competitive, everyone on the team has to be a star in their role. But everyone's role looks different. I think as a young player, especially coming out of college, you don't have an appreciation for everyone's role on a football team. But he taught me how to appreciate that, and I certainly tried to embrace my role in my time here. So I'm looking at my kids play sports and I'm thinking, everybody on this team has a role, and everybody's role is a little different. To me, that's a Biblical concept. Every member of the body – we talk about as Christians – has a different role, but nobody can do anybody else's role. You have to be a star in your role, and the reason that this place was so successful for so long is we had people that understood that, bought into it and we did it at a high level. I believe that's important, and I believe that's something that will certainly continue to live on here."

(On the love from the fans today)