6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

2. Big Play Dolphins Strike Back

It took just six plays for Miami to even the score, as the Dolphins explosive offense can quickly alter the complexion on the scoreboard. This time it was a 42-yard strike to Tyreek Hill as J.C. Jackson took a bad step toward the line of scrimmage, fooled by misdirection in the backfield. Hill streaked by Jackson and got away from safety Marte Mapu, collecting the perfect throw for an easy score.

The Patriots had done a good job not letting Hill make explosive plays against them in recent games, however, this play showed how quickly past performance can go out the window and become meaningless. Stopping big plays is always a primary responsibility on defense, but this one break quickly resulted in a touchdown.

Miami would take the lead on their next possession following another New England three-and-out punt, however, the Patriots had their chances to get the stop along the way. Twice was Miami in third-and-14 situations, thanks to a tackle-for-loss by Keion White and a sack by Kyle Dugger, but New England's defense allowed too much yardage on those plays to keep the Dolphins from going for it on fourth down. Both a fourth-and-four and a fourth-and-one were converted to keep the drive going, while attrition continued to add up for the Patriots, losing both Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring) and Myles Bryant (knee) along the way.

They'd get to another third down along the goalline but a J.C. Jackson pass interference penalty would hand Miami a new set of downs at the one-yard line and they'd punch it in with a quick pass to Cedric Wilson to take a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. It was a 14-play drive where they tallied six first downs though only traveling 43 total yards.