5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

5. Patriots are 2-10

The Pats fall to 2-10 on the season with this loss as the change to Zappe did little spark their offense to new levels. Worse yet, they appear to have lost Rhamondre Stevenson to an ankle injury that looked significant. Stevenson has been their best offensive player over the last month-plus of game action and it would be a major blow to lose him for any length of time as one of the few bright spots on that side of the ball. Yet even with some hard running from Ezekiel Elliott, the Patriots could not move the ball enough nor find a way to put up enough points to put even a low-scoring contest in the rain in question.