7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

6. Injury Attrition

The Patriots were hit hard by injuries in this game, as Cole Strange was carted off with a leg injury and immediately ruled out, never a positive sign. Starting left tackle Conor McDermott left in the second half with a head injury, while Hunter Henry also sustained a low hit in the fourth quarter that sent him out of the game. Even Matthew Slater went down and had to be looked at, while Jonathan Jones continued to battle a season-long knee injury and was announced as questionable to return at halftime. He continued to tough it out into the second half. Ja'Whaun Bentley was another Patriot to make a late-game trip to the medical tent but he'd return to the game, while Anfernee Jennings and Jabrill Peppers also had to be attended to by the medical staff in the fourth quarter.