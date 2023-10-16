8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

6. Hoyer Starts Driving

Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of the game at halftime, allowing former Patriot Brian Hoyer to enter the game for the Raiders. For a moment, it seemed like this would be just the kind of opportunity the Patriots could take advantage of, but Hoyer provided no quarter for the Patriots, first leading a 10-play, 73-yard drive with two third-down conversions along the way. The Pats defense got some help from a red zone holding call that backed Vegas up 10 yards again and forced them to settle for a field goal, but still extended the lead to 16-10.

After a quick Patriots three-and-out, Hoyer again got the Raiders on the move with a nine-play drive that would result in another field goal, which made it 19-10 early in the fourth quarter. That made three-straight field goal drives for Las Vegas, as New England couldn't get their stops until the red zone. Some years that's enough to keep teams in the game, but not this year with this offense, which ground out a 17-play, 78-yard touchdown scoring drive that took up 9:30 of time and made it a two-point game at 19-17.